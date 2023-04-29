Live Oak-Sam Houston softball AK Phillips

Live Oak's AK Phillips pitches against Sam Houston.

SULPHUR – There’s no doubt Live Oak softball coach Katie Prescott and her team would have liked to have played for a state championship, but at the same time, she got a pretty good glimpse into the program’s future in Friday’s Division I non-select semifinal loss to Sam Houston.

No. 3 Sam Houston hit four home runs to spark a 6-3 win over the No. 2 Lady Eagles and face No. 1 St. Amant, a 13-1 winner over No. 4 West Monroe, in the title game Saturday.

Live Oak-Sam Houston softball Chloe Magee

Live Oak's Chloe Magee scores against Sam Houston.

