SULPHUR – There’s no doubt Live Oak softball coach Katie Prescott and her team would have liked to have played for a state championship, but at the same time, she got a pretty good glimpse into the program’s future in Friday’s Division I non-select semifinal loss to Sam Houston.
No. 3 Sam Houston hit four home runs to spark a 6-3 win over the No. 2 Lady Eagles and face No. 1 St. Amant, a 13-1 winner over No. 4 West Monroe, in the title game Saturday.
“I think both teams have really good offenses,” Prescott said. “I was just telling them (the team) they square up a few more balls than we do, and that’s the game. I don’t think it’s anything major. Sam Houston’s a great ball club. They’ve been a good team for years. (Sam Houston coach) Beth (Domingue) does a great job over there, but we’ve got a good ball club too. We knew this game was going to be back and forth. They were just getting them in twos and we were getting them in ones … But I’m proud of our team, and that’s really all you can ask.”
“Being able to get back here is a step, but that’s not the goal,” Prescott continued. “I’m proud of our seniors for helping us go one step further. The goal for any quality team that loves to compete is to win it all, so we’re one game short of that. Hopefully next year and the years to come, we can do a better job of finishing at the end because our senior class came through and paved the way.”
After stranding two runners in the first inning, the Lady Broncos got on the board in the second on Jolie Dore’s solo home run with two out, which hit the top of the fence in left field and bounced out of the park.
Live Oak stranded two in the second, and Sam Houston did the same in the third. The Eagles left one in the bottom of the third and the Lady Broncos did the same in the fourth.
The Eagles tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Kameran Kent, AK Phillips and Jeanne Janise got three straight singles to lead off, loading the bases, but Live Oak hit into two straight fielder’s choices leading to a pair of outs at the plate.
Janise, however, scored on a wild pitch.
Sam Houston re-claimed the lead in fifth when Brylie Fontenot led off with a solo home run to deep center field. After Carolina Eidson singled and Lexi Dibbley walked, Aubrey Hobbs followed with a three-run home run to center field for a 5-1 lead.
Live Oak got a run in the fifth when Chloe Magee led off with a walk, stole second and later scored on Raelee Clark’s grounder to Dibbley.
Phillips led off the sixth with a single, moved up to second and third on two wild pitches and scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 5-3.
“We definitely have a grind offense,” Prescott said. “We get hit with pitches. We bunt. We slash. We hit back side ground balls, and usually we have one big inning where we hit a couple doubles and home runs, and we were just missing that big inning today.”
Dibbley’s solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh accounted for the final margin before Live Oak loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning as Clark and Kent got singles with two out, and Phillips walked before Dibbley got a grounder to second to end the game.
Phillips was 3-for-3 with a run, while Kent went 2-for-4 and Magee and Janise each scored runs.
“We had an opportunity at the end right there at the end to have our big inning,” Prescott said. “We hit a double or a home run, and we’re not having the same conversation. We’re one swing away from a tie ball game or a ‘W’. That’s really all you can ask from a team. We were one swing away.”
Kaylee Chandler gave up six hits, five runs and four walks in four innings, while Phillips gave up four hits and one run in three innings.
“Chandler gets out there and she competes, and she pounds the zone,” Prescott said. “That’s a quality offense, so I think Chandler did a good job of getting in there and competing hard. Giving up a solo jack is not a big deal. Solo jacks, we’ll give those up all day.
“I thought AK came in there, and as a freshman going in there in this kind of environment, I thought she looked like a rock,” Prescott said. “She’s not fazed by any environment. She gets out there and she just pitches. She’s a great kid, and she works her butt off. She’s got a bright future, and we’re really proud of her because as good of a player as she is, she’s better as a person, so she’s someone that her teammates and her coaches root for.”
