Alexis Dibbley threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, leading Sam Houston to a 4-1 win over Walker in a Division I non-select quarterfinal softball playoff game Friday.
No. 3 Sam Houston advances to the state tournament next weekend at Frasch Park in Sulphur and will face the winner of No. 2 Live Oak and No. 7 West Ouachita in the semifinals.
Sam Houston did all its damage in the first inning as Dibbley doubled in a run after an error, and the Lady Broncos got a walk and three straight singles with two outs for a 4-0 lead.
No. 6 Walker picked up a run in the fourth as Caitlyn Riche’ had a one-out double to left, and Madison Wilcombe had a two-out single to score courtesy runner Addyson Thornton.
Wilcombe went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Walker.
Hannah Capello gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and struck out four in six innings to get the loss.
