Alexis Dibbley threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, leading Sam Houston to a 4-1 win over Walker in a Division I non-select quarterfinal softball playoff game Friday.

No. 3 Sam Houston advances to the state tournament next weekend at Frasch Park in Sulphur and will face the winner of No. 2 Live Oak and No. 7 West Ouachita in the semifinals.

