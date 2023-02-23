LIVINGSTON – It wasn’t the best day at the plate for Doyle’s Kylee Savant, but that all changed with one at-bat.
Savant’s solo home run to center field to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Lady Tigers to a 5-4 win over Walker in a Livingston Parish matchup Wednesday at Johnny Sartwell Park featuring programs that made the state tournament last season.
With the game tied 4-4, Savant homered on the first pitch to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning after Walker pitcher Hannah Capello struck her out twice earlier in the game.
“You definitely throw it away for sure,” Savant said of her earlier at-bats in the game. “If you’re in extra innings, that’s the only thing that matters at that point. You want to win the game. It’s who wants it all. I was up to bat, obviously I needed to make an adjustment at the plate coming from two strikeouts. I knew what they were coming for. I was just ready to make the adjustment, and I went that way with it.”
“It feels amazing for the team,” Savant said of the win. “Going on with that win, that just makes us want to have a great season going forward. We have the team to do it, and we’re excited.”
Doyle coach Amanda Decell and Walker counterpart Hali Westmoreland expected nothing less than a competitive game between their teams.
“Every game this season, I expect to be like this,” Decell said after the Lady Tigers moved to 1-1. “We have to show up every single day, which is going to be tough for us, but it’s going to prepare us down the road for playoffs, but to be able to win a big game like this in extra innings at home this early, that’s huge. It only goes up from here. I expect it to go up from here. I expect big things this season.”
Walker dropped to 3-2 on the season.
“I think it showed the true grit of our team,” Westmoreland said of the game after the Lady Cats rallied to tie the game after falling behind 4-1. “Our girls, they’re scrappy, and they just love this game. It was nice to see them continue to compete and not fold when they were down 4-1 and then they come back 4-4.”
“I’m excited to continue to watch these girls develop through the season,” Westmoreland continued.
Walker rallied for two runs in the fourth after Alexis Delhommer and Madison Wilcombe walked to lead off the inning.
With one out after the runners moved up on a wild pitch, Averie Ashford’s grounder to third was mishandled at first base, allowing two runs to score, cutting the lead to 4-3.
With two out, Payten Gordon singled to right field to tie the game at 4-4.
Capello retired Doyle in order in the fourth and fifth innings, while Walker stranded one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Doyle left a runner on the bottom of the sixth, and Walker had runners at second and third with two out in the top of the seventh, but Lady Tiger pitcher Bella Collins got a grounder to shortstop to end the inning.
“We had some huge defensive plays that got us out of innings that could have been really bad, and then we had one or two huge strikeouts in the top of their lineup that really helped us and gained some confidence,” Decell said.
Walker stranded 10 runners, while Doyle left six on base.
“They’re prepared,” Westmoreland said of her hitters. “They know how to get the job done. It was not our night tonight, and Doyle did a good job of also staying bought in and continuing to progress throughout the game.”
Collins, who walked eight and struck out two while giving up three hits in seven innings, pitched the first two before Ava Roussel came on in relief in the third. Collins re-entered the game after a leadoff walk in the fourth.
“That helps me a lot because then I get to re-focus and move on from the mistakes or errors that I made and use that to strive to want to do more and help my team,” Collins said of coming back into the game while noting she felt she improved as the game went on. “I felt like I was starting to get used to the umpire’s strike zone, and I used that to my advantage.”
Said Decell: “Pitching’s been a struggle, but I do see a little bit of improvement every game. I hope that continues each game. I’m proud of Bella for coming back in after we pulled her and getting the job done. It wasn’t pretty, but she got the job done, and then the defense and the batters were behind her and helped her out.”
Meanwhile, Capello retired Doyle on three pitches in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
“Walking out that one inning, I looked at (Walker catcher) KK (Riche’), and I said, ‘Three pitches, three outs, and we’re getting back in the dugout,’” Capello said.
“It’s a lot of pressure at times, but once I settle in, I’m good to go,” Capello continued after giving up 10 hits and no walks with four strikeouts in a complete game loss.
Collins gave up a two-out walk to Caitlyn Riche’ in the top of the eighth but got a pop-up to shortstop to get out of the inning, setting up Savant’s game-winner.
“She had a rough day at the plate – she had a really rough day at the plate,” Decell said of Savant. “I told her all that matters is this at-bat right now, and she made it a good one.”
Walker scored the game’s first run in the top of the first after Alexa Villar reached on a one-out error at third base, and Riche’ walked. The runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Villar scored on Gordon’s grounder to second before Kyla Ashford popped out to Savant at catcher to end the inning.
Doyle got two runs in the bottom of the first as Shelby Taylor led off with a double. Bailey McLin followed with a bunt single and stole second before Addison Contorno reached on an error at third, knotting the score at 1-1.
Contorno attempted to steal second, then broke back to first, beating the throw. McLin headed home from third base but was out at the plate, but Contorno moved to second base on the play.
One out later, Kassidy Rivero doubled to left field, putting Doyle ahead 2-1.
Both teams left the bases loaded in the second inning.
In the top of the third, Riche’ led off with a single, and courtesy runner Logan Mansur moved to second on a wild pitch. Gordon followed with a walk, and Kayla Ashford’s sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third.
Kyley Morris followed with a bunt to third base as Mansur headed home. Mansur headed back to third but was tagged out with courtesy runner Addyson Thornton making her way to third. Thornton got caught in a rundown between second and third and was tagged out to end the inning.
“I’m proud that they did not let that crush their momentum, then we came back the next inning … and tied it,” Westmoreland. “My girls, they feed off of energy, so if I harp on the little things, they won’t be able to produce the big things, so we try to let each inning roll into what it is, learn from it, and we have to move on.”
Doyle padded its lead in the bottom of the third as Rivero got a one-out single past third, and Roussel hit a two-out fly ball that was dropped in right field, putting runners at first and third.
Rivero scored on a passed ball, and Brooklyn Kersey singled to right to make the score 4-1 before being thrown out at second to end the inning.
“That was huge just to show us throughout the game we can hit her,” Decell said of getting the early lead. “We did it in the first inning, so we knew we had the potential to score runs throughout the entire game. It was just making it happen.”
