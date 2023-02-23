LIVINGSTON – It wasn’t the best day at the plate for Doyle’s Kylee Savant, but that all changed with one at-bat.

Savant’s solo home run to center field to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Lady Tigers to a 5-4 win over Walker in a Livingston Parish matchup Wednesday at Johnny Sartwell Park featuring programs that made the state tournament last season.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.