After the conclusion of Live Oak’s quarterfinal playoff win over West Ouachita, Eagles softball coach Katie Prescott couldn’t help but be proud of her team’s accomplishment.
The Lady Eagles are making their first trip to the state tournament since 2017, and it’s got a lot to do with a senior class that’s a more than a bit special to Prescott.
“It’s my first senior class to come all the way through, so I know for me personally, they’ve just bought into a process,” Prescott said. “We’re just excited for them because they’re finally getting to reap a little bit of what they’ve sewn. I was talking with one of the freshmen (Tuesday) about how excited we are for the seniors and how we want to play for them. Obviously, we always want to play for our team, but the senior class is special to me. I think it’s special to our freshmen, sophomores and juniors too. We’re playing for something bigger than just one game. I think every single girl’s fighting for their seniors.”
No. 2 Live Oak meets No. 3 Sam Houston in a Division I non-select semifinal Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
The Eagles’ senior class includes Chloe Magee, Kayce Bennett, Kaylee Chandler, Angel Lofton and Kelsey Hopkins. Magee has carved out a spot as the team’s leadoff hitter and starting shortstop, while Chandler has been steady in the circle all season. Meanwhile, Bennett hit a three-run home run to end the 13-1 win over West Ouachita, giving her 24 this season and 48 for her career.
But Prescott said what her senior class, and previous senior classes have been able to establish, goes way beyond any individual accomplishments.
“Every single player on our team contributes in some way,” Prescott said. “Sometimes it’s glorious and sometimes it’s not, but every single one of them is important. Every single player has a role, and if we’re not doing our jobs and doing our roles, then we’re not the best team we can be. I think sometimes the most glamorous isn’t always the most important, but I appreciate everything all my seniors have done, mostly just because their level of buy-in is greater than any accolade. Their willingness to serve their teammates and lead by example is greater than any win you could have, and how much they have truly taken some of the underclassmen under their wings and just showed them this is how we want to do things here. I think that means more than any home run, any strikeout, any stolen base record. Those things are just extra, but it’s the foundation and the culture that I’m most proud that our seniors have not only been willing but contributed adding to that culture.
“We talked about it at practice (Tuesday) about what kind of legacy do you want to leave? Do you want to leave a legacy of accolades, or do you want to leave a legacy of relationships where you’re teaching people how to grow and a culture how to be rooted and not just leave when you leave but you are investing into your underclassmen?” Prescott said.
Prescott said getting to this point was a process for her and her seniors, with Prescott taking over as the team’s head coach in May of 2019.
“I think we all were getting to know each other,” she said. “We were keeping it simple. For me, I just came in and I know the only thing I was thinking of is I want to build relationships, and I want to work hard, and I want to see what happens. I think this senior class in their freshman year, they came in and just put their head down, went to work, didn’t make excuses and bought into everything we were teaching. I’m just glad it’s paid off for them because a lot of kids do that and you’re not always rewarded. I think that’s why we’re so excited for them because they’re finally being rewarded, even in a small softball way, for what they’ve done and what they’ve contributed.”
Prescott said it would have been easy for her senior class to not buy in to what she was trying to accomplish in her first year coaching the Eagles, but that’s not what happened.
“It’s the only way,” Prescott said with a laugh. “Any other way isn’t going to work, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“They have earned my respect, and that’s something that I don’t give away very easily,” she continued. “They have shown me that they are women who can get hit and get back up better than before. I’ve watched them be able to grow from young girls into young women, and I think that’s one of the coolest parts of coaching a class all the way through is you get to see every aspect of them. They love me through all my weaknesses, and I hope that we’ve been able to honor our community and we’ve been able to honor our school by the way we play, but a head coach is only is as good as their players and their assistants. I think coaches want to give coaches way too much credit, and the credit goes to the kids because they’re the ones that go out there and perform. They’re the ones that have to fail and get back up and still have confidence. The kids are the ones that have to be tough. Coaches, we just are there to encourage them and teach them, but it’s your players that make your culture.”
“This senior class has created a culture of not just winning, because winning comes in all shapes and sizes,” Prescott said. “They created a culture that says this is the standard. This is how we want to live, and hopefully we play the game the right way because we’re living the right way.”
Prescott also mentioned her previous senior classes with helping to establish the program’s current culture.
“Here’s the thing – you know your culture’s right when the seniors from last year and the year before and when the alumni from 20 years ago are just as excited about this senior class as well,” she said. “That’s how you know you have a good foundation is when everyone’s cheering for everyone.”
Prescott said playing in the state tournament is also bigger than softball for the Live Oak program.
“We just want to be good role models,” Prescott said. “We want to inspire people that watch us play, and we want to represent Watson in a positive way and make our community proud.”
“I just appreciate this senior class so much and their belief in me and my belief in them,” continued. “This class is super special to me. I love all my players, but I know that we want to do everything we can to do our best to play at a high level for them.”
