After the conclusion of Live Oak’s quarterfinal playoff win over West Ouachita, Eagles softball coach Katie Prescott couldn’t help but be proud of her team’s accomplishment.

The Lady Eagles are making their first trip to the state tournament since 2017, and it’s got a lot to do with a senior class that’s a more than a bit special to Prescott.

