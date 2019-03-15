Springfield and French Settlement combined for 33 hits, and the Lady Bulldogs used a two-run seventh to pad their lead and take a 12-9 win in District 10-2A play Tuesday at French Settlement.
Springfield led 8-2 before FSHS rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to pull within 8-7.
Each team scored two in the sixth.
Tabby Lobell went 5-for-5, and Madison Huszar was 4-for-4 to pace Springfield, which had 20 hits. Kaylie Dorsey, ReNay Edwards and Crissy Edwards each had three hits.
Carmella Tranchina went 3-for-5, and Payton Clouatre and Claire Cullen each had two hits for FSHS, which had 13 hits. Britney Melton added three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.