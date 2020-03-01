Springfield gave up a six-run first inning but put together a seven-run fourth in a 22-15 win over Sumner on Feb. 27.
On Saturday, Central scored a 14-3 win over the Lady Bulldogs, while Covington picked up a 15-2 victory.
SPRINGFIELD 22, SUMNER 15
Sumner led 11-7 after three innings before the Lady Bulldogs got their big inning for a 14-11 lead.
Sumner added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, but Springfield outscored them 8-2 over the final three innings.
Crissy Edwards was 5-for-6 with five runs and four RBIs, ReNay Edwards was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs, Olivia Wall went 3-for-6 with three runs and two RBIs, Chloe Romano was 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs and Hailey Harden was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Kadie McCabe and Shelbi Chatelier each had two hits as the Lady Bulldogs collected 22.
Edwards and Maddie Ridgedell worked in the circle for Springfield.
The teams combined for 20 errors and left 17 runners on base.
CENTRAL 14, SPRINGFIELD 3
The Lady Bulldogs led 3-1 after two innings before Central put together a 10-run third and scored three in the fourth.
ReNay Edwards went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Harden and Wall had the Lady Bulldogs' other hits.
COVINGTON 15, SPRINGFIELD 2
Covington led 7-1 before using an eight-run fifth inning to put the game away.
Crissy Edwards went 3-for-3 with two runs, ReNay Edwards was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Wall went 2-for-3.
