SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield softball team showed it is growing up in Tuesday’s Class 2A playoff opener against Avoyelles.
The No. 12 Lady Bulldogs, whose lineup features a handful of freshmen, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab a 5-3 win over Avoyelles at Bulldog Park.
“It’s growth,” Springfield coach Ashley Ledet said. “It shows growth from the beginning of the season to the end of the season.”
“The girls are fighters,” Ledet continued. “We’ve been preaching that to them the whole season.”
The Lady Bulldogs travel to face No. 5 Rosepine, a 15-0 winner over No. 28 Mangham, in the regional round at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Springfield trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Maddie Ridgedell drew a leadoff walk, stole second with one out, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored to tie the game at 3-3 when a throw to third went into shallow left field as Ridgedell slid in at third.
“I never slide,” Ridgedell said. “I get yelled at so many times for not sliding. She (Ledet) told me, ‘If you get on base, you have to slide.’ I looked at Coach Willie (Dorsey), on first and I said, ‘We’re scoring. I don’t care. I’m scoring.’ I was just sliding, and she (Ledet) told me ‘Go!’ I heard everybody screaming, so I took off running. I didn’t see the catcher trying to catch the ball or anything. I said, ‘I’m here’, and I stepped on home.”
Kadie McCabe reached on a throwing error to first base, stole second, and Blayre Wheat walked. The runners moved up on Sydney Kinchen’s grounder to Avoyelles pitcher Ava Gremillion, and Halie Williams followed with a single that took a short bounce just past shortstop to score the game-winning runs.
“I knew I had to get a hit, and I knew it had to be a good hit to score the (runs),” said Williams, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. “I didn’t really feel any nerves. I just felt excited. I got put in that position last game too (in a 12-11 win over St. Michael in which she had the game-winning hit), and I was just like, ‘Oh, I’ve got this.’”
Said Ledet of Williams: “In those pressure situations, she tends to step up for us and that’s incredible.”
Ridgedell gave up a two-out single to Morgan Blanchard in the bottom of the seventh, but Randi Mayeaux grounded out to third to end the game.
Ridgedell worked out of a jam in the top of the first after Mayeaux and Aubrey Lachney drew consecutive walks and Mackleny Lemoine reached on an error to load the bases.
Dakota Dauzart followed with line drive to McCabe at second, who stepped on the base after Lachney drifted off for a double play, and Gremillion grounded out to third to end the inning.
Gremillion gave up five hits, walked seven and struck out five in a complete game loss.
The Lady Bulldogs went down in order in the bottom of the first, and Ridgedell, who struck out eight while giving up three hits in a complete game win, struck out the side in the top of the second.
“I was just so nervous,” Ridgedell said. “I was bouncing over the walls. I just couldn’t stop shaking. It took me the first inning to relax and realize I’ve been in this situation before. I just want to win a ball game. That’s all it is. It’s just one game at a time. The first two batters, I walked (in the first inning), but I looked at Coach Willie and Coach Ledet, and I said, ‘I’m fine’. I just had to get it out.”
Springfield stranded two runners in the bottom of the inning, and Avoyelles got all of its runs in the top of the third after Mayeux reached on an error with one out, Lachney doubled to left field, and Lemoine singled past shortstop. The ball was misplayed in the outfield, allowing two runs to score.
Lachney moved to third on the play and scored on Dauzart’s grounder to second for a 3-0 lead before Ridgedell struck out Gremillion to end the inning.
Said Ledet: “One of the biggest things we talked about is we always have one bad inning, so when we had our three errors and they scored three runs, I just looked at them and said, ‘Well, at least it’s over. At least you know it’s not going to happen in the seventh.’”
Springfield picked up two runs in the bottom of the inning as Williams walked with two out, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error, cutting the lead to 3-1. Alayna Edwards walked, and ReNay Edwards followed with a double to right-center field, making the score 3-2.
Ridgedell limited Avoyelles to two base runners the rest of the game, retiring the side in order in the fourth and sixth innings.
Meanwhile, Springfield missed on some scoring opportunities, getting runners to second and third with one out in the fourth and fifth innings. Avoyelles got a strikeout and a line drive out to second to get out of the fourth and got a line drive to third by Olivia Wall and caught Alayna Edwards off the base for a double play to end the fifth.
“I can tell you I went back to the dugout second-guessing coaching decisions,” Ledet said. “Should we have bunted Wall in that situation – laid something down, tied it up? But you have someone at the plate who can give you a deep pop-up too or possibly get something in the gap and score two. It’s a gamble and you don’t make that call, and they get a double play …”
ReNay Edwards went 1-for-2 with an RBI, Ridgedell was 1-for-2 with a run, Bailey Taylor was 1-for-2, and McCabe was 1-for-3 with a run.
“Our motto right now is ‘Why not us?’ What do we have to lose traveling to see a five seed at Rosepine?” Ledet asked. “I’m hoping to up there and compete with them, give a hard fight. Win, go to the next round. Lose, you have a great learning experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.