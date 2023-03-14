The Springfield softball team went 1-2 in the Brusly Tournament over the weekend, picking up a 12-1 win over West Feliciana, a 9-8 loss to Ascension Christian and an 10-6 loss to St. John of Plaquemine.
The Lady Bulldogs got a 15-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in District 7-2A play last Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD 12, WEST FELICIANA 1
Halie Williams hurled a three-hitter and had a two-run double as part of a six-run fourth inning to cap the win.
Bailey Taylor was 3-for-4, Brooke Foster and Kaylee Wall each went 2-for-4 with two runs. Sydney Kinchen and Shelbi Chatellier each scored two runs.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 9, SPRINGFIELD 8
Ascension Christian scored five runs over the final two innings to rally for the win.
Springfield snapped a 4-4 tie with a four-run fourth inning as Taylor had a two-run single, while Maddie Ridgedell singled in another run.
Kinchen went 2-for-3 with two runs, Williams was 2-for-4 with two runs, Taylor went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Ridgedell went 2-for-4 with an RBI as Springfield had 11 hits.
Ridgedell gave up 11 hits, nine runs, two walks and struck out 11 in a complete game loss.
ST. JOHN 10, SPRINGFIELD 6
St. John had 17 hits and snapped a 3-3 tie at the end of the first inning to pull away for the win.
Williams had a two-run home run in the first inning, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Kinchen was 2-for-4 with two runs to lead Springfield, which had six hits.
Ridgedell gave up eight hits, five runs, no walks and struck out three in 2.1 innings. Williams gave up nine hits and five runs in 4.2 innings of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 15, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0
The Lady Bulldogs scored all of the game’s runs in the bottom of the first on 11 hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error.
Foster and Ridgedell had two-run singles and Kadie McCabe a two-run double to highlight the inning.
Williams went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, and Taylor was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Ridgedell got the win, giving up four hits, a walk and four strikeouts in three innings.
