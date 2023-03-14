Maddie Ridgedell

Springfield's Maddie Ridgedell

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

The Springfield softball team went 1-2 in the Brusly Tournament over the weekend, picking up a 12-1 win over West Feliciana, a 9-8 loss to Ascension Christian and an 10-6 loss to St. John of Plaquemine.

The Lady Bulldogs got a 15-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in District 7-2A play last Thursday.

