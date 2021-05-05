LaCristia Edwards is the first player to sign to play college softball during Ashley Ledet’s five-year tenure as Springfield’s coach, but both are hoping it’s just the beginning for the program.
“I think Coach Ledet’s more excited about it than I am because it’s all new for her and everything,” Edwards said. “I feel like the way our team is if some girls are coming up next year, I feel like if they want to play college ball, I feel like she’s going to have some more, so she’s going to start getting used to it.”
“I hope I do get used to it,” Ledet responded. “That’s the goal, right?’”
Edwards recently signed to play at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss., and said the reason she did so isn’t complicated.
“I really like to play the sport that I play,” Edwards said. “I just enjoy playing it and the time I spend with it.”
She said she knew she wanted to continue playing after high school during her freshman year at Springfield.
“The team we had was just like a bond,” Edwards said. “You don’t get that in travel ball really, but in high school ball, you do. I want that same thing in college that I get during high school ball, the bond, the memories you make together and everything on the field and off the field, too.”
That’s exactly the type of atmosphere Ledet said she’s trying to build with the Springfield program, and she’s hopeful that will lead to more of her players wanting to continue playing after high school.
“Freshman year, they all come in with that ambition and that spark in their eye and their love for the sport,” Ledet said, noting Edwards played all four years of high school ball for her. “One of the biggest things that you try to do as their coach is keep that (and) make sure that you are fostering a program that helps players maintain their love for the game. That’s the most important thing. They might play for me, but it’s their game. It’s about them.”
“That’s a huge accomplishment,” Ledet said of Edwards’ signing. “I think it just kind of opens the door for our program at Springfield to let younger athletes know that we’re capable of producing college softball players.”
Holmes Community College knew about Edwards after her travel team toured the campus with one her teammates. At the time, Holmes didn’t have a roster spot for Edwards as junior college teams in Mississippi are allowed to carry four players from out of state, but Edwards said she knew she found her school.
“I love the coach (Trae Embry) and how his mentality is and how they talk to me about how they want to put me on the field and how they want to work as a team,” Edwards said. “I’ve met a few of the girls and they say they have fun on the field and off the field, even during workouts they have fun too.”
“The campus is really small, which I didn’t want to go to a big school,” Edwards continued. “I love that it’s small and everything’s right there. The softball dorm is just the softball team, so I feel like that’s going to get us to bond even more as a team because we’ll all be living in one house together and everything.”
Holmes coaches came to see Edwards play during the season, and Edwards said she’ll play at either second base or in center field at Holmes.
Ledet said Edwards will succeed in whatever role she takes on in college.
“She never really cracks under pressure,” Ledet said. “She doesn’t have a lot of nerves when it comes to the sport. I think that she’s going to continue doing what she’s always done, which is lead through her ability, maybe not with her words, but just in her actions and her ability. For me, I feel like she’s kind of topped out on her ability at Springfield and here. I’m excited for her to go and get better. That’s what she needs. She needs to be around players that are the same type of player that she is, or better. I’m excited to see her go continue working on her craft, and I want to see what she’s able to accomplish at the next level.”
