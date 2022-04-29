SULPHUR – The Walker softball team didn’t get the outcome it was looking for in its Class 5A semifinal game against St. Amant.
The Lady Gators put together a four-run fifth inning, sparking a 6-0 win over the Lady Cats on Friday at Frasch Park.
“It was almost like the whole game was uncharacteristic of what we normally do,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “That makes it difficult. We left quite a few runners on, couldn’t string together the hits, but again, we made those adjustments from the last time that we played them, so I am proud of that. This is just unfortunate for the whole team, and especially the seniors.”
The Lady Gators’ big inning came after the Lady Cats stranded two runners in the bottom of the fourth with St. Amant leading 2-0.
Addison Jackson led off with a double to left center field, and Caterina Byars reached on an error before Walker starter Lainee Bailey struck out Alix Franklin and Mary Beth Zeller.
Carmen Dixon followed with a single and moved to second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield, scoring two runs for a 4-0 lead.
“Very uncharacteristic,” Westmoreland said of the Lady Cats’ defensive miscues. “When they got here, they weren’t nervous. They were excited to play, and then it just kept snowballing, which is also uncharacteristic of them.”
Sam Landaiche followed with an infield single, and Kami Gautreau walked to load the bases when Ryann Schexnayder came on in relief of Bailey.
Aralee Been singled and moved to second on the throw, scoring two more runs for the final margin.
Walker left two on in the bottom of the sixth as Alayna Daigrepont reached on an error to lead off, and Schexnayder got a two-out double to put runners and second and third before Kara Jones popped out to end the inning.
The Lady Gators went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and Alexa Villar and Ashford got consecutive singles to lead off the top of the seventh, but St. Amant got three straight outs to end the game.
Bailey gave up six hits, a walk and struck out six in 4.2 innings, while Schexnayder gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 innings.
“Luckily we have two really good pitchers, and we’re blessed to have that,” Westmoreland said. “Lainee came out here, she set goals for herself. Defense did not have her back the whole time. She continued to set goals for herself, and then there was just a point where we had to make a coaching change, and then Ryann comes in, and she does a phenomenal job too.”
The Lady Gators snapped a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second as Dixon led off with a double to right field and scored when Landaiche reached on throwing error on a bunt to third for a 1-0 lead.
One out later, Been’s sacrifice bunt moved the runner over, and Makinzey Elisar’s single drove in a run for a 2-0 lead.
“You score the first run in this type of game, you get the energy, and you keep it until something else happens,” Westmoreland said.
The Lady Gators stranded a runner in the third and fourth innings, while Walker left one on in the fourth after Schexnayder was hit by a pitch with one out.
The Lady Cats stranded two in the top of the fifth when Averie Ashford got a two-out single up the middle and Madelyn Bourgoyne walked before Gyvan Hammons’ line drive to second ended the inning.
Walker left eight runners on base in the game, with six over the final three innings.
Schexnayder and Ashford had two hits to lead Walker.
St. Amant pitcher Jackson struck out seven with no walks while giving up six hits in a complete game win.
Westmoreland praised her senior class.
“This exact moment isn’t good, but you had a fantastic season – a fantastic four years from that group of seniors,” Westmoreland said. “I couldn’t ask for more. A better outcome? Sure, but that’s what we all want. That’s the goal. This game teaches them more than just wins and losses, and I hope that they learned more from this program than just … softball, and if so, then we’re successful.”
“They set a foundation. They left their legacy on this program, and they have set a new standard for Walker softball,” Westmoreland said.
