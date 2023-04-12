Live Oak-St. Amant softball Kaylee Chandler

Live Oak pitcher Kaylee Chandler winds up against St. Amant on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica VanDerMark

WATSON – The result wasn’t what the Live Oak softball team was looking for to close out the regular season, but Eagles are hoping to carry some of the experience they’ve gained in District 5-5A play into the postseason.

St. Amant picked up a 6-1 win Wednesday at Live Oak in the completion of a game started last week that was halted because of rain.

Live Oak pitcher Kaylee Chandler discusses her effort and the team's focus heading into the playoffs.

