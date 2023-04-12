WATSON – The result wasn’t what the Live Oak softball team was looking for to close out the regular season, but Eagles are hoping to carry some of the experience they’ve gained in District 5-5A play into the postseason.
St. Amant picked up a 6-1 win Wednesday at Live Oak in the completion of a game started last week that was halted because of rain.
“This is the playoffs,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said after the game, which featured the top two teams in the Division I non-select power rankings by geauxpreps.com, with St. Amant No. 1 and Live Oak No. 2. “Our district is the playoffs. We’re fortunate to be in a tough district that you have to show up and compete every single day, or you get beat. There is no ‘take a day off and win’, so I think we’re in a great position that we’re prepared for the playoffs, and now it’s just whether we show up and we play Live Oak softball, which is tough, which is selfless. Honestly, we just want to make a difference wherever we go in the right way. Whether we win or whether we lose, we can still make a difference.”
The game picked up in the bottom of the second with Live Oak at bat and a runner on second and St. Amant ahead 5-0 thanks to a grand slam from Kami Gautreau, which was set up by three walks earlier in the inning.
St. Amant tacked on another run in the second after Brooke Rabalais led off with a single, Hallie Haydel reached on an error, and Amayiah Franklin and Addison Jackson drew consecutive walks with one out.
“Even though it was on two different days, it’s irrelevant,” Prescott said. “We have to do a better job of playing a full seven innings and competing for seven innings, not just five.”
Live Oak’s Karley Chaney had a two-out single in bottom of the second, but St. Amant pitcher Jackson got a strikeout to end the inning.
After Kaylee Chandler, who pitched the entirety of Wednesday’s game, retired St. Amant in order in the top of the third, Chloe Magee walked, Kayce Bennett singled, and Raelee Clark reached on an error to load the bases for Live Oak.
From there, St. Amant got three straight outs to end the inning.
“We just have to do a better job at the plate at doing our jobs, but I think our players competed hard,” Prescott said. “St. Amant’s a really good team. They’ve been a good team for a long time, and AJ (Jackson) does a good job of keeping hitters off balance, and when we got a mistake, we didn’t make them pay. That’s on us, but we’ve still got to tip our cap to her. She did a good job of keeping the ball up and getting us to have fly outs, which isn’t our game. That’s not where we have success.”
A pair of one-out errors and an intentional walk to Jackson with two out loaded the bases for St. Amant in the top of the fourth, but Chandler got a strikeout to get out of the jam.
“She kept us in the game, and that’s really all you can ask for from a pitcher is to give you a chance, and she definitely did her job,” Prescott said of Chandler.
Kaitlyn Alello was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but St. Amant got out of the inning unscathed. Bennett had a leadoff double off the center field wall in the fifth, but St. Amant got three straight outs to end the inning.
Live Oak broke through in the sixth as Jeanne Janise reached on an error to open the bottom of the inning and moved to second on Alello’s sacrifice bunt. With two out, Dimiaya Dunn singled and Chloe Magee reached on an error at shortstop to score Jannise, cutting the lead to 5-1.
Bennett, who went 2-for-3, was intentionally walked to load the bases, but St. Amant got a fly ball to center field to get out of the inning.
St. Amant scratched for a run in the top of the seventh when Franklin led off with a walk, Jackson singled, and Mary Beth Zeller had a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third.
Aralee Beene flied out to Clark, who made the catch in foul territory in left field, allowing a run to score for the final margin.
Jackson, who gave up five hits, one run, three walks and struck out six in a complete game, retired Live Oak in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Chandler gave up one hit, one run, two walks and struck out five in five innings of relief.
“I just came in here, and we came in here as a team really working together and really trusting each other,” Chandler said. “It’s playoff time, and we’re really getting ready for the playoffs and bringing the energy that we are going to expect in the playoffs. We’re just super excited about that, and it’s just exciting to know that people have my back on the field and off the field, which is really making me excited for the playoffs right now.”
AK Phillips gave up two hits, five runs and five walks in two innings as the Live Oak starter.
Prescott said the focus is now on the postseason, with playoff pairings to be released Thursday.
“I wouldn’t rather coach any other team than the one I have,” she said. “Today was not how you want to end your year, but the year’s not over. What matters is what we do from here. I love these girls, and I know that they trust me, and I trust them, so today doesn’t define us, and a scoreboard doesn’t define us. I believe in our fight, and I believe that we’re ready for the playoffs. Hopefully this loss gets us even more ready and we stay humble and we stay hungry. I’m still proud of our girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.