There have been some changes for the Holden softball team since last season’s run, which culminated in the program’s fourth straight Class B state title, but at the end of the day, the Lady Rockets are back in a familiar spot – playing in Sulphur on the final weekend of the season with a shot at another state title.
In the offseason, Linzey Bowers stepped down after notching her 100th career win in the Lady Rockets’ 11-6 victory over Anacoco in the state title game.
Raven Andrews was hired as the new softball coach knowing full well the tradition of the Holden program.
“When I went in for my interview, I had done a lot of research on the school, and I saw that the girls were four-time state champions, and it was like, ‘Wow! This seems like a great place to be,’” said Andrews, whose top-seeded team meets No. 4 Florien at noon Friday in semifinal action at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Also, assistant softball coach Aaron Carlton moved over to first-year coach Chase Hymel’s baseball staff. Holden assistant principal Rusty Hutchinson and powerlifting coach David White stepped in as Andrews’ assistant coaches.
Andrews said she’s leaned on Hutchinson and White as well other softball coaches and associates during her first year as a high school coach.
“I definitely have to give credit where it’s due,” Andrews said. “Coach Rusty and Coach White have been a really big help for me in mentoring me. I’m young and an unexperienced coach, especially at this level, so there’s a lot of things that sometimes I’ll stay back on and watch how they do things and kind of learn from what they’re doing.”
“You can’t be afraid to ask for help, especially in this situation, so I definitely have to thank all of those people that have helped me so far get through the journey that we have been on,” Andrews continued.
That list also includes her players, many of whom are playing in different positions this season.
Gracie Duffy and Alyson Fletcher moved from the outfield, with Duffy originally going to second base before settling in at third and Fletcher going to second. Madison McDonald went from third base to the outfield, while Lauren Landrum and Hannah Kennedy have split time at designated player and first base.
The Lady Rockets will shuffle the lineup some more after outfielder Emma Wilson injured her knee in the regional win over Forest.
“We’ve got to just switch things up because at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do what you have to do to get the result that you want,” Andrews said. “Luckily we have a lot of utility players and put girls where they can make things happen.”
Andrews said none of those changes would have worked without the players buying into playing in their new positions.
“The girls want to win, and they’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Andrews said. “They’re very coachable. They sit there and they listen, and they work hard. If they’re not good at something one day, they come in and put the work in and they figure it out. That’s basically what they’ve done.”
“I told the girls earlier, I really wish I would have had the opportunity to meet ya’ll and watch ya’ll grow because I just love these kids so much,” Andrews continued. “They’re just amazing. It’s been a true blessing to be able to coach these girls.”
Andrews said her players have also helped her navigate some of the ‘firsts’ in her coaching career, including her first playoff game, which was a perfect game by Taylor Douglas in an 12-0 win over Forest in the regional round.
"I think they’re more calm than I am because they’ve experienced this so many times,” Andrews said. “l was like, ‘I’ve never experienced anything like this before.’ All the excitement and maybe a little bit of pressure, but at the end of the day, the girls are calm, so I’m like ‘if they’re calm, I guess I’m calm too.’”
Andrews said she’s also leaned on her players to continue the program’s traditions when it comes to playing in the playoffs and in the state tournament, which will be Andrews’ first. She said the team’s tournament veterans are also preparing the team’s younger players for the environment at the state tournament.
“I’m think I’m really trying to prepare myself, so I don’t really have a full freak out over there,” Andrews said with a laugh. “As far as the younger girls, I think that the older girls are really good mentors. I’ve noticed they mesh well together, so I think they match the older girls’ energy. It might be a little bit nerve-wracking for them, but I think they’ll be alright. It’s definitely exciting. I know that our younger girls are excited to go and experience it, so that’s good.”
That being said, Andrews said she knows the expectations are high heading into the state tournament.
“It’s like it’s no pressure, but I feel the pressure at the same time,” she said.
