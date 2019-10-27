It’s cliche’, but in the case of Holden softball player Emma Hutchinson’s college recruitment, it fits perfectly.
“Third time’s a charm,” Hutchinson said after committing to Louisiana Tech on Monday. “It’s been a long process, but it’s well worth it for me.”
Hutchinson, a senior who has been an integral part of the Lady Rockets’ three consecutive Class B state championships, originally committed to Louisiana-Lafayette as a sophomore but de-committed after former coach Michael Lotief was fired.
That was just the start of Hutchinson’s journey when Lotief started the Excel Elite program based in Dallas, and Kristell Williams, who is the program director and head of recruiting, contacted Hutchinson about playing for the team.
That eventually led to Hutchinson committing to Tyler (Texas) Junior College and coach Maria Winn-Ratliff in February. But when Louisiana Tech hired Winn-Ratliff as the program’s sixth head coach late last month, Hutchinson de-committed from Tyler Junior College.
“In my head, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’ve got to do this again?’, but I knew everything was going to work out and it was going to be fine, and it did, so I’m grateful for that,” Hutchinson said.
On Monday, Hutchinson visited the Ruston campus and pledged to Louisiana Tech.
“I just fell in love,” Hutchinson said. “I love the campus. I love the school. I love the tradition and the culture there. It’s just perfect.”
On top of that, Hutchinson will get to play for Winn-Ratliff, which she said was another factor in her decision.
“I really like Coach Winn because she’s a relationship person, and she builds relationships with people, and that’s important to her,” Hutchinson said. “It’s not just about the softball player. It’s about you as a young woman being successful after softball’s over, because softball’s not always going to be there … and it’s just a family environment at Louisiana Tech.”
Holden softball coach Linzey Bowers said things worked out for Hutchinson.
“It’s not a decision you just make on a whim, and a lot of times when you’re going to play a sport, you commit to a coach,” Bowers said. “You don’t necessarily commit to school, and so I think it’s awesome that she’s able to stay with the coach she committed to at Tyler and compete on the D-I level.”
Hutchinson, who was a first-team All-District 7-B selection as a pitcher and an honorable mention All-Parish selection as a junior, has played mostly at third base for the Lady Rockets while pitching some. She expects to primarily pitch at Louisiana Tech.
“I’m lucky to have a pretty doggone good pitcher (Olivia Lackie) on my high school team with me,” Hutchinson said of the South Alabama commitment, who has earned Class B title game MVP and All-Parish MVP honors the past three seasons.
Bowers said Hutchinson’s versatility will help her at Louisiana Tech.
“That’s one of the things when she was looking for where she was going to end up, she wanted to be able to bring her pitching abilities to the next level as well,” Bowers said. “She is a great pitcher on the mound. She’s the whole package. She can pitch. She can hit, and she can also play the field. She’s a great athlete. She’s a true utility player, so I’m excited to watch her compete on the mound, and I know she’ll fill in wherever they need her over there at Tech …”
Hutchinson thanked Bowers, Holden girls basketball coach Pam Forbes, pitching coaches Tamra Regalo and Matt Uhle for their support during the process.
“It’s definitely a weight off my shoulders,” Hutchinson said. “I’m very relieved that I’ve finally been able to make this decision. I just feel so much better now, and I’ve finally found a home that I’m excited to go to. It’s definitely taught me patience and that things will work out.”
