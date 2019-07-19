For members of the Louisiana Blazers 18U Gold Elite softball team, the last hurrah is almost here.
The Blazers feature three players from Livingston Parish – Live Oak High graduate Brett Leiva, French Settlement High graduate Jackie Crosby and Doyle High graduate Alissa Ragas -- are set to compete in the USA Softball Junior Olympic Cup, July 21-26 at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, S.C.
“This is going to be the last thing that the seniors get to do before we go to college,” said Leiva, who was a co-Defensive MVP on the All-Parish team as a senior. “We’re just going there to have fun and compete with the other teams – see the other teams that are coming down from all the other areas and compete and just have fun.”
The 18U tournament features 29 teams from 17 states with the Blazers being the only entrant from Louisiana.
Leiva, Ragas and Crosby all signed with colleges and some of the teams they’ll be playing feature players who have committed to Southeastern Conference schools – but Livingston Parish players are up to the challenge.
“I’m not really nervous,” Crosby said. “I think it just gives me an opportunity to get better. I think I’m just going to go up there, do my best and have fun.”
Ragas, a Louisiana College signee, believes the experience will be extremely beneficial.
“We’ve been playing in a lot of tournaments this year, and we’ve seen some good competition, but being able to play higher levels, it’s going to be really good for our team to get us ready for the next level because a lot of the girls on our team are going to college this year, so having that experience is going to be great for us,” she said. “It doesn’t really worry me. I think it’s going to be a good challenge for me because it’s something that I’m going to have to see in college. I’m going to use that to get ready for college and then build off of that to make myself better for college.”
Said Leiva, who signed with West Florida University: “I’m looking forward to it, and all I’ve got to say is ‘Let them bring it. Let’s go.’ That’s about it. I’m ready to see what they’ve got, and I’m ready to compete. I think the whole team is really. In my (view), it doesn’t matter where you’re going, how big or how small. We all can play ball, and it’s just the aspect of competing now.
“I’m going out there and going big – leave everything at the field, 110 percent every game. That’s about it. I’m ready to go play. I can’t wait.”
Crosby, who was an honorable mention All-Parish selection as a senior and signed with Delta State, said one of the things she’s looking forward to is seeing the different playing styles of teams in the field.
“Going somewhere where there’s are different teams from all over the country (and seeing) different ways people play ball, I think it’s going to be cool to see, and I think it is going to help us when we go to college," she said.
Ragas, who signed with Louisiana College, missed her senior season while after undergoing hip surgery in February. She started playing again in June.
“I’ve done pretty good,” she said. “I’m back catching, so that was really exciting for me. I didn’t know how long it was going to take for that, so I’m really excited that I’m getting to do what I love.”
While it’s Leiva’s first season with the Blazers, she said she had no problems fitting in with the team, which is coached by by Will Spencer and Brady Jordan.
“We fit in like a glove,” she said. “The first time we met, we were family already. This is a team now. This is a special bond that we all have together.”
Crosby said the team’s approach to the tournament isn’t complicated.
“Our goals are to go out there and play to the best of our ability,” she said. “If that takes us to winning it, then we’re winning it.”
Ragas said she’s also got an eye toward future Blazers teams heading into the event.
“We really want to see how far we can get, but we know that we can compete with the teams that are there because we’ve done it before,” she said. “I think we’re just really excited that we get the opportunity to go, so we’re going to go out and show them what we can do and make a name for our organization so the girls that are coming up will be able to have the same opportunity as we are.
“I’m really excited. The whole team’s really excited. It’s going to be a great experience for all of us. We’re all really blessed that we’re able to do it, because not a lot of people can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.