SPRINGFIELD – There wasn’t anything flashy about Doyle’s softball win over Springfield at Bulldog Park on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers just got the job done at the top of the order in a 14-5 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in District 10-2A play.
“I thought the top of our lineup did really well,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said after the first four batters in the Lady Tigers’ lineup combined to go 9-for-16 with 11 runs and five RBIs. “They came out and scored in the first inning like they were supposed to, and actually every time they came up this game, they did what they were supposed to. Unfortunately, our bottom half needs to step up a little bit and put the game out earlier. With young pitching, we never know what’s going to happen, so we need to make sure we score the runs early and end the game when we can, and we let it drag on too long.”
“I think every win helps, but I still think our bottom half of the lineup needs to do a better job,” Decell continued. “We should be hitting a little bit better, but I see a little bit of improvement every game, which is good, and hopefully we all peak at the right time.”
Meanwhile, Springfield coach Ashley Ledet lamented what might have been after the Lady Bulldogs stranded 12 runners in the game.
“Just a lot of missed opportunities in that game,” she said. “First inning, second inning, third inning. We leave runners on in every single inning (except the sixth). One inning (fifth), we have bases loaded.”
Doyle got started in the first inning as Bailey McLin drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Addison Contorno’s double with one out. Contorno moved to third when a throw to third got away and scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.
Three straight walks to Kay Kay Savant, Kassidy Rivero and Ava Roussel loaded the bases and prompted Ledet to lift starter Berkley Mitchel for Maddie Ridgedell, who gave up a grounder to Bella Collins to score a run for a 3-0 lead then got K Spier to pop up to third to end the inning.
“Berkley’s young, but she’s led us through a lot of games already this season, and I have confidence in her,” Ledet said. “She’ll find her way back to the zone. We did have to make the switch a little earlier than we anticipated, but Maddie does well for us up there. She comes in, and she’s going to throw strikes for us. Our defense kind of just has to back that up a little bit.”
Springfield’s Halie Williams got a one-out single, stole second and third, and Alayna Edwards walked and stole second, but the Lady Bulldogs were unable to score, starting a trend for the game.
Williams went 3-for-5 with a run, while Bailey Taylor was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Doyle padded the lead in the top of the second as McLin singled to left with one out, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. Shelby Taylor walked and stole second, and McLin scored on an error when a throw down to third got away for a 4-0 lead.
Contorno’s single to right-center pushed the lead to 5-0.
Contorno, who recently moved to the No. 3 spot in the lineup from the leadoff spot, went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
“I just have a bigger job to do now,” Contorno said. “I have to move my runners when their own. In leadoff, I tried to get on base, so now it’s my job to move the runners into scoring position or even score them. The top of the lineup did great tonight. We started off good, got on base, scored runners, and we just kept going.”
Springfield left runners at second and third in the bottom of the inning after Ridgedell drew a one-out walk and Mitchel was hit by a pitch.
The Lady Bulldogs loaded the bases in the bottom of the third but had a runner picked off at first to end the inning, paving the way for Doyle to add to its lead in the top of the fourth as McLin and Shelby Taylor got consecutive singles to lead off the inning.
McLin later scored on a passed ball, and Shelby Taylor scored on Savant’s grounder to first for a 7-0 lead.
Doyle pushed the lead to 8-0 in the fifth as Allie Savant got a two-out single, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on McLin’s single.
“We have a lot of speed in the lineup, and we’re using it as much as possibly can,” Decell said. “Any chance that we can take a base. We’ve talked about at practice reading the ball in the dirt, taking bases whenever we can, and they’ve done a really good job with that.”
McLin went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Shelby Taylor was 2-for-4 with three runs, and Savant was 1-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
Springfield broke through in the bottom of the fifth as Williams led off with a double to center field, Alayna Edwards walked, and both moved up on a double steal.
ReNay Edwards grounded into a fielder’s choice at third, and Williams was out at the plate, but Olivia Wall’s fielder’s choice grounder to second cut the lead to 8-1. Bailey Taylor’s double drove in another run, and Ridgedell grounded to second, making the score 8-3.
Decell lifted starter Collins for Roussel after Taylor’s double.
“Our pitchers need to cut out the two-out walks,” Decell said. “Two-out walks lead to a two-out error, and then that leads to a base hit, and then they score runs. They just need to do a little better job with that, focusing on no two-out walks, going after those 7-8-9 hitters instead of letting them walk.”
Doyle used four singles, a walk and an error to push the lead to 11-3 in the sixth.
Williams led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, stole third and scored on Alayna Edwards’ sacrifice fly to center, making the score 11-4.
Shelby Taylor led off the top of the seventh with a triple and scored on Contorno’s grounder to second. Kay Kay Savant singled up the middle, and one out later, Roussel hit a two-run home run to left field for a 14-4 lead.
“I was just trying to go up there, look for my pitch, and get a base hit and score my runs and do my job,” said Roussel, who went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Ridgedell reached on a one-out error, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Kadie McCabe’s two-out double for the game’s final run.
“It was the timely situations that we missed out on,” Ledet said. “We have to learn to string together the hits when we need them with runners on, do a better job of scoring those runners. We talked about that a little bit. We were able to do it a little bit, put some runs on the board. It just didn’t get the job done for us.”
Collins got the win, giving up five hits, three runs and four walks with one strikeout in 4.1 innings. Roussel gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two in 2.2 innings.
“I definitely thought I could have done better getting ahead in the count and throwing more strikes, but I feel like I did good,” said Collins, who noted getting an early lead helped her in the circle. “That helped me out a lot because even if I did get behind in the count, I still had my offense to come and score some runs.”
Meanwhile, Ledet said going seven innings with Doyle is something her team can build on as the season progresses.
“We want to compete, and that’s something we’ve been preaching to these kids,” Ledet said. “They stayed in it for seven innings tonight, and that is an accomplishment as crazy as it that may seem compared to our past games with Doyle, so that was a little milestone for us, just kind of a chip at the block on what we want to achieve as a team, but definitely still something for them to be proud of to see that progress is being made and they just have to keep trusting the process.”
