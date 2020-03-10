Brittney Turner hurled a two-hitter and launched a home run to help key a 16-0 win over Central Private on the road Monday.
The Lady Hornets got rolling with a 12-run first inning, collecting seven hits. A three-run home run by Turner put Albany up 3-0, and Maddie Oubre and Madison Knight each had two-run doubles in the inning.
Knight also had a two-run double in a four-run second inning.
Knight went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs, Brilee Ford was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Oubre was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Albany.
Turner struck out six and walked two in three innings for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.