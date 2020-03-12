Britney Turner hurled a complete-game three-hitter, and Madison Knight went 3-for-3, helping Albany pick up a 4-0 win over Cabrini on Thursday at Albany.
The Lady Hornets backed Turner with a pair of two-run innings, with Abbie Spring drawing a bases-loaded walk and Sydni Griffith singling in a run in the fourth inning for a 2-0 lead.
Knight had a run-scoring double and Brilee Ford an RBI single in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Turner struck out four and walked one in the winning effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.