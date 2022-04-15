The Live Oak and Walker softball teams have been consistent throughout the season, and that’s a trait the head coaches from both teams want to see continue as their teams head into the playoffs.
Walker earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 5A bracket and will host No. 30 Southwood at 5 p.m. Monday.
“We’re not really going to change too much of what we do,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “We’re going to show up, go out, do what we know how to do, and do the little things right, keep the energy, and hopefully things fall in our favor.”
Meanwhile, No. 7 Live Oak hosts No. 26 Fontainebleau at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“We’re going to keep everything the same,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said. “We’re going to focus on what we do and try to out-execute whoever we play.”
The Live Oak and Walker games make up half of Monday’s playoff slate for parish teams, with No. 9 Albany hosting No. 24 Church Point at 6 p.m. in Class 3A and No. 20 Maurepas traveling to No. 13 Fairview at 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the parish’s Class 2A teams play with No. 4 Doyle hosting Lakeside at 4:30 p.m.; No. 8 French Settlement hosting No. 25 North Caddo at 5 p.m. and No. 12 Springfield hosting No. 21 Avoyelles at 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 seed Holden has a bye in Class B.
SOUTHWOOD AT WALKER
Westmoreland said part of what’s brought consistency to the Walker program is having a team full of players who are on the same page in terms of the goals the group is trying to accomplish.
“We’ve got some really talented players that make up our squad, and even the girls that aren’t on the field, they’re talented, they’re bought in,” Westmoreland said. “Anything you ask of them, it’s ‘Yes ma’am. OK. What else do you need done? What do we need to do? What do I need to do to get better? How can I help my team?’ It’s hard to find a team that is built (with) every single person just staying bought in, no matter their role of the day. I truly believe that that creates success – not just having all of the talent, but having your whole entire team on one page, and we’ve been really lucky to have that.”
Walker picked up a 3-2 win over Holden and an 8-0 victory over French Settlement, a pair of state tournament teams last season, in the final week of the regular season. Holden won the Class B championship last season, and Westmoreland said facing both teams can only help her squad heading into the playoffs.
“Not only were we playing quality teams, it was an opportunity to play teams within their parish, other than the same teams that they play every season,” Westmoreland said. “It’s teams outside their district, but also within their parish, and it’s kids that they’ve grown up around or they’ve known for forever since they started playing ball, so it’s exciting to have that type of environment.”
Southwood is 19-9 and went 1-6 in District 1-5A play this season, but for the Lady Cats, it’s all about having a new opportunity in the playoffs.
“At the end of the day, we’re just extremely excited, and it’s day by day because now it’s a new season,” Westmoreland said.
FONTAINEBLEAU AT LIVE OAK
The teams played each other in jamboree action earlier this season.
“Fontainebleau’s a good team,” Prescott said. “They’ve got a really good pitcher, so there’s a lot of respect there, so it’s just a matter of us going out and taking care of what we can control.”
Prescott said several aspects have been keys to her team’s success this season.
“I think we’re pitching it well enough to win,” she said. “We’re a team that takes a lot of pride in playing good defense, and our pitchers also take a lot of pride in getting ahead and relying on their defense. I think for us, it’s just sticking with what we’ve bought into, what our team has consistently been able to do, and from an offensive standpoint, anybody who’s ever played us knows what our MO is. We just want to put pressure and apply it for seven innings. Hopefully, if we do that, then we come out on top.”
The Eagles (27-6) picked up a 16-1 win over Terrebonne and lost 5-2 to Iowa in the final week of the season. Iowa is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A bracket.
“I just think the more games you play, the more you get to learn your team, so for us, it’s just we want to play at a high level all year round. I think just being able to play consistent is the goal. We really haven’t had a whole lot of weeks where we didn’t have three, four, five games, so I think that just kind of helps us because the playoffs are quick. It’s not like it used to be. You play, you get a day. You play, you get a day. You play, and then you’ve got to go. I think our schedule has prepared us for the playoffs.”
