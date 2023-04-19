WALKER – The Walker softball team worked out of an early jam, did the small things well to build a lead, then broke the game open late, scoring a 7-1 win over Airline in the regional round of the Division I non-select playoffs Wednesday at Randy Bradshaw Field.
“At this point in the season, you know that it’s going to be good softball,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said after the Lady Cats faced Airline for the third straight year in the postseason. “Everyone, their goal is to bring their ‘A’ game. At first, it was pretty neck-and-neck, and we made the adjustments, and we were able to get some runs across the plate.”
“These girls, they’ve come out, and they have proven themselves day in and day out,” Westmoreland continued. “They’ve worked hard, and they deserve every bit of success that they get. They’re earning it, and I am very proud of them.”
No. 6 Walker travels to face No. 3 Sam Houston in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Sam Houston defeated No. 19 Haughton 14-1 in five innings after getting a bye in the first round.
Walker navigated out of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning as Hannah Capello gave up a one-out single to Linsdey Marcinkus and a walk to Paige Marshall before getting a strikeout and giving up a single to Aleena Durand.
From there Taylor Anne Smith’s grounder to second ended the inning.
“I think honestly at this point, it doesn’t even bother me,” Capello said of working with the bases loaded in her first playoff start. “It’s like, ‘OK, I have to get this out’, but it’s not really a big, stressful thing any more.”
The score remained the same until the third inning, when Airline got two singles, with Natalie Sutton’s driving in the Lady Vikings’ only run of the game.
Walker rallied in the bottom of the inning as Isabella Watson, who had two hits, led off with a single, moved to second on Alana Dossey’s grounder to short, and third when Averie Ashford legged out a single on a ball that dropped directly in front of the plate.
Alexa Villar’s sacrifice fly scored Watson to tie the game at 1-1, and Caitlyn Riche’ was intentionally walked before Ashford scored on a wild pitch to give Walker a 2-1 lead.
“Especially in postseason play, each ball that falls in your favor is a slight advantage,” Westmoreland said. “We knew at the beginning we were struggling at the plate. The girls, they did a good job of making the adjustments, because when you put the ball in play, you cause a little bit of chaos, and that’s what ended up happening.”
“It has been a learning process from game one until now, and they have done a really good job of taking advantage of those small situations in each game,” Westmoreland continued.
Capello allowed three baserunners the rest of the way, giving up a one-out walk in the fourth, a two-out single to Smith in the sixth and a one-out single to Kemora Guidry in the seventh.
“I wasn’t so stressed, honestly, when we started, but I think as the game went on, I settled in to the nerves that I apparently had and didn’t know about,” Capello said after giving up six hits, two walks and striking out five in a complete game win. “It turned out good for everybody in the end.”
Meanwhile, Walker stranded two in the fourth and added a run in the fifth as Villar hit a one-out pop fly that dropped in the infield, Riche’ followed with a double to the wall in center, putting runners at second and third.
Kyla Ashford then laid down a squeeze bunt, which allowed Villar to score for a 3-1 lead.
“On a squeeze bunt, you just have to be ready to bunt anything, and I’m confident in bunting …,” Ashford said. “A lot of people don’t know what to do with a bunt. They just get surprised.”
Walker pulled away in the sixth as Kyley Morris led off with a single, Averie Ashford was hit by a pitch with two out, and Villar walked to load the bases.
Riche’ came up to bat, but Morris scored on a wild pitch, allowing Airline to intentionally walk Riche’ again. That set up Kyla Ashford’s three-run double to left-center field for the final margin.
“I just look for anything over white and attack it and just swing away and get it done,” Ashford said after collecting four RBIs in the game.
The Lady Cats are headed to the quarterfinals for the second straight year.
“It’s a little sad – last home game, but we’re pushing everybody’s expectations,” Capello said. “We didn’t think we would be here. Neither did anybody else, but here we are.”
