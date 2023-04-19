DSHS-Walker Softball Hannah Capello

Walker's Hannah Capello winds up against Denham Springs last month.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

WALKER – The Walker softball team worked out of an early jam, did the small things well to build a lead, then broke the game open late, scoring a 7-1 win over Airline in the regional round of the Division I non-select playoffs Wednesday at Randy Bradshaw Field.

“At this point in the season, you know that it’s going to be good softball,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said after the Lady Cats faced Airline for the third straight year in the postseason. “Everyone, their goal is to bring their ‘A’ game. At first, it was pretty neck-and-neck, and we made the adjustments, and we were able to get some runs across the plate.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.