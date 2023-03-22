DENHAM SPRINGS – Both teams peppered each other offensively throughout the game, but eventually Walker put together a late string of hits to put the game away against Denham Springs.
The Lady Cats scored six runs on six hits in the top of the seventh inning, rallying for a 9-6 win over the Lady Jackets in District 5-5A action Tuesday at Northside Field.
“I think it’s a good momentum game because no matter what, no matter what type of year a team is having, any time Walker and Denham play each other, it’s just and old-school rival, and you know it’s going to be a good thing,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said after the Lady Cats moved to 11-5 and 2-1. “That’s what we expected. The energy is good. The softball’s good. These girls grow up playing with each other. They know each other, and it’s just a fun atmosphere, and you know it’s going to be competitive.”
Denham Springs dropped to 11-11 and 0-3 in district play after rallying for six runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Covington 11-10 on Monday.
“I think both teams played hard,” DSHS coach Leslie Marien said. “We definitely had some opportunities where we had runners on base with less than two outs and didn’t capitalize. That hurt us. If we would have pushed a couple of those runs early on, I think it would have changed the momentum of the game.”
Walker trailed 6-3 going into the top of the seventh when Alayna Dawsey led off with a walk, Averie Ashford singled up the middle and Alexa Villar doubled to left, cutting the lead to 6-4.
Ashford attempted to score on the play and was out after getting in a rundown between third and home, allowing Villar to move to third.
From there, Bryleigh Jarreau came on to replace Denham Springs starter Allie Vicknair in the circle.
Three straight singles from Kyla Ashford, Payten Gordon and Kyley Morris drove in runs, putting Walker ahead 7-6.
“I’m just looking for something to drive,” Morris said. “My at-bats before that were pretty good, so I knew that I just needed to get a solid base hit to get the lead back. It’s a good feeling going back-and-forth with a team, but to get it at the end was good.”
Charity Trahan came on to pitch for DSHS, and Isabella Watson’s sacrifice fly to center drove in another run before Madison Wilcombe’s single to right capped the scoring.
“It’s just one of those things when you make a pitching change like that, you hope that whoever’s coming in gets the job done,” Marien said. “I put a freshman in, and that was a hard spot for her, but I felt like I needed to make a change at that point.”
Trahan had a two-out double in the bottom of the seventh, but Walker pitcher Hannah Capello got a grounder the third to end the game.
Denham Springs got rolling early as Makinley Harris led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored on Hayden Averette’s two-out double, but Averette was tagged out on the play to end the inning after coming off the bag at second.
The Lady Jackets padded the lead in the third when Harris got a one-out double and Eve Fruge’ singled to center for a 2-0 lead.
“We knew we were going to score runs,” Marien said. “We’ve been hitting all year. We’ve been hitting the ball. As a team, we’re hitting extremely well, but you also can’t make errors in crucial ball games.”
Walker tied the game in the top of the fourth as consecutive doubles by Caitlyn Riche’ and Kyla Ashford cut the lead to 2-1.
With one out, Morris dropped a single into right field that was misplayed, allowing the tying run to score and Morris to move to third.
Isabella Watson grounded into a fielder’s choice at third, and Morris was out at the plate before Vicknair got a strikeout to end the inning.
Singles by Emma Catalano, Trahan and Emma Taucer put DSHS ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Lady Jackets left the bases loaded after Capello got a grounder to third to end the inning following an intentional walk to Harris.
Walker tied the game in the top of the fifth when Averie Ashford got a one-out single to left and moved to third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. She scored on Villar’s fly ball to right field, making the score 3-3.
“That’s a different ball game if we play defense,” Marien said. “We didn’t have to make ESPN plays. We just needed to make routine (plays). That’s it.”
The Lady Cats stranded runners at second and third after Riche’ was intentionally walked and Kyla Ashford singled to left and moved to second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Gordon flied out to center to end the inning.
Denham Springs re-claimed the lead in the bottom of the inning when Fruge’ led off with a single, Averette reached on an error, and Vicknair singled to right field and moved to second on the throw, making the score 4-3.
With two out, Trahan reached on an error when Capello had trouble handling a grounder, making the score 5-3. The Lady Jackets stranded two when Taucer lined out to shortstop to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Morris led off with a single to left, and Watson reached on a sacrifice bunt, but Morris was thrown out at third trying to advance on the play, and Watson was thrown out trying to move to second for a double play before Wilcombe flied out to right to end the inning.
“That was unbelievable,” Marien said of the play. “You don’t see a lot of college teams making bam-bam plays like that. It wasn’t just the one play. It was they got this runner stranded, and it was perfect throws, perfect tags, and then immediately after the tag, it was the next throw, another tag. It was textbook perfect. It was perfect.
“That was a huge momentum shift in that game, and you’ve got to take that and run with it,” Marien continued. “You can’t just not score or scratch one at that point.”
Said Westmoreland: “Some of those base-running errors were crucial, but they made up for it with their bats. They were like, ‘Coach, we got this. We got this.’ They did a good job of coming together as a team and working together one through nine to score the runs.”
Harris and Fruge’ had doubles in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 6-3.
“Three runs – I don’t get comfortable until maybe there’s eight,” Marien said with a laugh while noting the Lady Jackets rallied to win over Holden and Covington. “We’ve come back and won some big games at the end of the game, but we didn’t pull this one out.”
Averie Ashford went 2-for-4 with a run, Kyla Ashford was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Morris was 3-for-4 two RBIs and a run.
Capello gave up 13 hits, six runs, a walk and struck out two in a complete game win.
“I think Hannah did what she needed to do to win the game,” Westmoreland said. “She made adjustments. She knew that she started out a little rocky, not really feeling like herself. She acknowledged that and made those adjustments throughout the game, and I think she did a good job of that.”
Harris went 3-for-3 with three runs, Fruge’ was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Vicknair went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Trahan was 2-for-4.
Vicknair gave up 10 hits, six runs, three walks and struck out four in 6.1 innings. Jarreau gave up three hits and three runs without retiring a batter, and Trahan gave up a hit in two-thirds of an inning.
“Allie did great,” Marien said. “It breaks my heart for that kid because she pitched her heart out. It hurts me to my soul that we didn’t play better behind her tonight because she’s had some games this year that she struggled. But my gosh, she had one heck of a game tonight.”
