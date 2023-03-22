DSHS-Walker Softball Eve Fruge' Caitlyn Riche'

Walker catcher Caitlyn Riche' prepares to put a tag on Denham Springs' Eve Fruge' during Tuesday's game.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Both teams peppered each other offensively throughout the game, but eventually Walker put together a late string of hits to put the game away against Denham Springs.

The Lady Cats scored six runs on six hits in the top of the seventh inning, rallying for a 9-6 win over the Lady Jackets in District 5-5A action Tuesday at Northside Field.

Walker softball coach Hali Westmoreland discusses her team's 9-6 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A play. The Lady Cats rallied for six runs in the seventh to win the game.
DSHS-Walker Softball Hannah Capello

Walker's Hannah Capello winds up against Denham Springs.
DSHS-Walker Softball Allie Vicknair

Denham Springs pitcher Allie Vicknair winds up against Walker.

