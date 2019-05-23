WALKER – For more than a decade it was something Walker High’s Gracie Jones aspired to do.
Since the age of six-years-old when her competitive softball career officially took off, Jones had one goal and that was to one day play college softball.
After one of the school’s most successful seasons that ended in the Class 5A state semifinals, Walker recently hosted a signing day ceremony where Jones signed with Division II North Arkansas College in Harrison, Ark.
“I started coach’s pitch and I knew then this is what I wanted to do,” Jones said. “Eventually it was something I wanted to do in college.”
For second-year Walker coach Hali Westmoreland Fletcher, it represented the second straight year the program produced at least one collegiate signee.
“It was a great thing for the team to see because Gracie did a great job of leading the girls and being there for them,” Fletcher said. “There’s a lot of them that’s never seen a signing party or the excitement that comes with being able to play at the next level.”
Jones handled a variety of positions during the first three years of her career; pitching both as a freshman and sophomore, before playing second and in the outfield as a junior.
During her final season which saw an infusion of six freshmen crack the starting lineup, Jones was a reserve second baseman where her biggest contributions weren’t always on the field but as a supportive teammate.
“It was very challenging because of course I wanted to be on the field and wanted to do everything for them,” Jones said of her final season. “I knew times cheering them on was as much a role as it was for me to be on the field. I showed up and tried to be as positive as I could.”
With a strong travel ball background, including a four-year run with the Bayou Bandits, Jones received an invitation for a tryout and opportunity to tour the campus from the North Arkansas College coaching staff.
Jones said she made the eight-hour trip and tried out at different positions but wound up signing with NAC as a utility player.
“I’ll play wherever she needs to me play,” Jones said of NAC head coach Seychelle Mahoney. “I knew that I had to go out do my best and leave it all on the field which I did. After touring the campus, it felt like it could be an everyday life for me.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.