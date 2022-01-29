The Walker softball team went through some team bonding that no one could have planned during its practice Friday.
It didn’t start that way, though.
“It’s cold, it’s windy, and we play (Saturday in an umpire scrimmage), so we’re trying to do a quick run of defense, hit some BP and enjoy the beautiful day,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said.
But it wasn’t just another day.
“We’re starting defense and then all of a sudden, Kara Jones says, ‘Coach, I think those dogs are on fire,’” Westmoreland said.
At the start of practice, Westmoreland said the team noticed some smoke coming from one of the homes near the team’s field on campus.
“The dogs bark all of our practices, so it’s almost like we’ve gained a bond with these dogs, and they noticed that the dogs were making a different type of bark, more of a yelping bark, and again, we just thought the smoke was the neighbors doing yard work,” Westmoreland said. “We didn’t think anything of it.”
Jones mentioned the dogs again, and at that point, practice took a dramatic turn for the Lady Cats.
“Kara is a jokester, so the first time she said it, no one really took her seriously,” Westmoreland said. “When she said it again, the outfielders, they could see the house that had the fire and the dog pen directly across from our field, so they start sprinting. They’re hopping the fence. (Walker outfielder) Gyvan Hammons cleared the side fence. She hurdled it. We were slightly impressed.”
Still, Westmoreland said it was difficult for her to understand what was unfolding.
“You know, I have a team full of jokesters, so I’m like, ‘What are they doing? I know they are not running off this field right now,’” Westmoreland said. “And then I see the fire, and I couldn’t have been more proud, because at the end of the day, it’s just a game, and saving those dogs and making sure that house didn’t burn down, that was their priority.”
Westmoreland, who said no one was inside the house, said players were able to make it to the house, open the pen and let the dogs out of it.
“The fire was at least five or six feet tall and probably five feet wide,” she said. “It was a pretty big fire right next to the back of the house, so they’re getting the dogs out, and as I’m sprinting over there, thankfully (the occupant) of the middle house saw the girls sprinting across his front yard, so he runs out. Him and I, we go grab the water hose, we get that hooked up, and as we are getting water on the fire, we’re calling 911 trying to get the fire department there. The girls are handling the dogs.”
“They were on a mission,” Westmoreland continued. “There was not much panic at all. They saw the dogs, and they were going to do whatever they going to do whatever it took to get those dogs out. Me, I’m panicking because I don’t want them to burn themselves up. (Walker assistant) Coach Kaylee (Guidry) was right behind them making sure the dogs got out.”
Westmoreland said the team was able to evacuate all of the dogs and get themselves a safe distance away from the fire.
“Thankfully it happened while we were at practice, because if they wouldn’t have seen it, I think that whole house would have burned down, and those dogs would have been severely injured,” Westmoreland said.
“They had their mind on one thing, and that was saving those dogs, and they did a really good job,” Westmoreland continued. “At the end of the day, it was every single one of them. Every single one of them were involved in making sure that those dogs were OK.”
Once things settled down, Westmoreland said her players wanted to make sure the dogs were taken to the vet and cared for.
“They loved on those dogs, and now they know all of the dogs’ names, and they plan to go visit them often because it’s right next door,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland said the fire started after a heat lamp fell on a tarp that was over the dog pen.
“Once we got the fire out, we realized that one of the heaters was knocked down or knocked on to the tarp somehow, and the tarp caught fire, then fell with the fire, and then they had some type of hay substance that I guess the dogs were running around on that caught fire, and then there were some pieces of wood under that as well that caught fire, and then it went up into … I guess the siding of the house,” Westmoreland said.
After some reflection, Westmoreland said her team’s actions on Friday have nothing to do with softball.
“It was one of those things where you take a step back, and you realize that what we are doing is working,” she said. “They’re good humans, and at the end of the day, that’s more important than being a good softball player. We preach that, and (Friday) was proof of that. It goes to their parents, too. They’re just genuinely good people.”
