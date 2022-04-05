Walker softball players Lainee Bailey and Gyvan Hammons were selected to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Softball Coaches Association All-Star game.
Bailey is a Southeastern Louisiana University signee, while Hammons signed with Northwest Florida.
The event will take place at the Ward 10 Complex in Ball on May 13-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.