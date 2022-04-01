WATSON – Walker got another solid outing from Lainee Bailey in the circle and at the plate in its win road win over Live Oak on Thursday, but that wasn’t what got the attention of Lady Cats coach Hali Westmoreland.
“We don’t want to rely on home runs,” Westmoreland said after the Lady Cats scratched for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to back Bailey, who hit two home runs and struck out 11 in a 7-2 win. “Yes. We have a lot of girls who can hit the long ball, and everyone loves a good home run, but we have to be able to score runs without those home runs, and we did both today. That’s really exciting to see them accomplish.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak coach Katie Prescott mulled some miscues on the basepaths from her team.
“Normally we’re a good base-running team,” she said after the Eagles dropped to 21-5 and 4-3 in District 4-5A play. “I think we’re aggressive, and it just didn’t go our way as far as being aggressive today. Walker did a good job of making plays when they needed to, and they’re a quality team.”
“Overall, I think we played five good innings and we played just played two pretty poorly,” Prescott continued. “That’s what happens. When you play a good team and you don’t play seven good innings, you get beat.”
No. 2 Walker (21-4, 6-0) scored the game’s first run in the second inning after Ryann Schexnayder beat the throw to first on a grounder to short, moved to second on an error and scored on Alexa Villar’s double with one out.
Schexnayder went 3-for-4 with three runs, while Villar was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Walker had nine hits.
Bailey’s solo home run to left field in the top of the third pushed the lead to 2-0.
“I don’t really look for home runs,” Bailey said after going 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs. “I look for anything over the plate. I just make adjustments from my first at-bat. My first at-bat, I’m really kind of seeing what I’ll get.”
Walker padded the lead in the third as Schexnayder led off with a single to left field, moved to second on Kara Jones’ sacrifice bunt and scored on Madison Wilcombe’s sacrifice fly to left for a 3-0 advantage.
Live Oak got its first run in the bottom of the inning after Shaun Leiva got a one-out single and scored on Raelee Clark’s two-out double to left field, making the score 3-1.
Leiva was 2-for-3 with a run.
“It’s always a good game when we play them because they’re a good team,” Westmoreland said. “They’re well-coached. They’ve got speed.”
Bailey had a two-run home run to left-center field with two out in the fifth to push the lead to 5-1.
“I had a 3-1 count, and I was really looking for anything close … and then just capitalized on a mistake,” Bailey said.
Live Oak cut the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the inning after Emma Brooks drew a two-out walk, and courtesy runner Hailey Hughes scored when Haleigh Cushingberry dropped a double into short center field.
Walker added to the lead in the top of the sixth as Shexnayder led off with a single to left, and Jones doubled off the center field wall.
Villar laid down a bunt, and Schexnayder broke home. Courtesy runner Addyson Thornton headed to third but broke back to second and was safe on the play, allowing Shexnayder to score.
Madelyn Bourgoyne’s double drove in another run for a 7-2 lead.
Live Oak missed a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the sixth as Leiva led off with a bunt single, and Kameron Kent singled and moved to second on the throw.
Clark followed with a grounder to third, which Villar fielded with Leiva breaking for home. Villar threw to Bourgoyne, who covered third and tagged Leiva out. Kent, who broke to third, was tagged out on her way back to second for a double play.
“It’s a momentum-changer, that is for sure,” Westmoreland said. “I was excited to see that they were zoned in. They were completely focused, and they knew exactly what was going on in the game. It’s hard to produce that at practice. You try to produce those quick, mental, change-of-pace plays at practice, but it’s different than in a game, and it’s exciting to see them flip that switch and make it happen in a game.”
Said Prescott of the play: “I think it’s just part of the game. It’s just one mishap on our part, and they made a play. I don’t think it’s anything that really changed the entire game, but it was just bad timing being late in the game.”
After a walk to Gracie Bailey, Kaitlyn Alello singled to right field, but courtesy runner Addison Galloway was out at the plate to end the inning.
Walker stranded a runner in the top of the seventh, and Bailey struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to end the game.
“She comes out and she sets a goal to help herself and also trusts her teammates, and that’s what happened today,” Westmoreland said. “And then, (Walker catcher) Alayna (Daigrepont) did a really good job behind the plate working with Lainee today.”
Bailey gave up seven hits and walked two in a complete game.
“The past few games, I haven’t really been on my game I’d say, but last night, I had a little self-talk and just made adjustments from the first few batters,” Bailey said. “I’m just trying to go back to what I used to do.”
Kaylee Chandler gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out one in a complete game to get the loss.
“I thought Chandler pitched good enough to win,” Prescott said. “We’ve got to play a little bit better defense behind her. We know that. We’re a good defensive team. We just made a few too many mistakes, and you can’t make mistakes against a good offensive team, so it just came back to bite us.”
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Westmoreland continued. “They love the game, and they show up and they’re excited to play. It’s exciting to see their hard work paying off because they’ve worked really, really hard to be where they are.”
Meanwhile, Prescott isn’t dwelling on the loss as the season rolls into its stretch run.
“Our goal every game is to go out and perform well and play at a high level, and if we play at a high level, and if we play at a high level, I think we always have a chance to win,” Prescott said. “That’s really all you can ask for. We’ve got to bounce back. We’ve got a doubleheader (Friday vs. St. Charles and Loreauville), and we’ve got a single one Saturday (against St. John), so as far as what our team does, we’ve just got to focus on us. Tonight didn’t fall our way. We got a couple of bad breaks, and you’re playing a quality team, so you find out what teams are made of after you lose, and I think we have a team that has ton of fighters on it, and I think we’ll do well this weekend.”
