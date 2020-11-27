WALKER – Walker softball coach Hali Fletcher couldn’t help but get a bit emotional when talking about Haleigh Pourciau.
“The whole time she has been at Walker High School, she has definitely left a mark,” Fletcher said shortly after Pourciau signed to play at State College of Florida recently. “She has definitely left a mark. She has helped change our program and create a difference here. She was one of my first ones. These are my babies. My first year as head coach, they’re now seniors, so this is very special to me. I’m very proud of her.”
For Pourciau, the signing was the culmination of work put in with both her high school and travel ball teams.
“Playing college ball was always a goal, so I knew that after my senior year that I would be playing college ball,” Pourciau said. “I basically practice every day and was playing every weekend. That’s what it took me to get here.”
Pourciau was an All-Parish selection as a utility player and a first-team All-District 4-5A choice at pitcher as a sophomore and also plays third base. It’s that versatility, as well as her mindset, that Fletcher said will benefit Pourciau in college.
“She’s got a hot stick as well, so she’s going to go a great job,” Fletcher said. “She’s going to fit in. She fits in with anyone. She does a very good job of working with people that are very much like her and then very much different.”
“I think she’s going to be a great asset,” Fletcher continued. “She is one of those players that you couldn’t describe a better one. She works hard. Anything that you tell her to do, she’s going to do it. She’s excellent in the classroom. She’s a leader by example on and off of the field. Her work ethic is out of this world in the weight room, conditioning and on the field as well and also in the classroom.”
Pourciau said she’s willing to help out any way she can on the next level.
“I enjoy pitching,” she said. “Pitching’s my main thing, but getting to hit is also enjoyable, so if I get to do that, it’s a plus. I like to be able to do more than one thing, because I enjoy being in the game. If I’m not in the game, I’m on the side doing something. I’m warming up again. I just like being in the game playing.”
State College of Florida is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association located in Sarasota, Fla.
Pourciau said her travel ball team was playing in a tournament in Gulfport, Miss., when her coach, Jesse Barksdale, pulled her from a game so she could pitch for SCF associate head coach Tony Cummins.
“So much was going through my head,” Pourciau said. “I was like, ‘man, I have to do good.’ When he first told me, I was like, ‘man, I was just pitching, why am I getting pulled out of the inning?’, but it was definitely worth it.”
Pourciau said Cummings made her a scholarship offer that day and she later went on a visit to the campus with her friend, Gabby Nicholson, who’ll also be attending SCF.
“They (coaches) were just so welcoming and Florida just felt like home,” said Pourciau, who wants to become a dental hygienist, said. “It felt like the place that I could play softball, which I love, and get the best education at.”
Fletcher said Pourciau’s mindset can only help her in college and beyond.
“Anything she sets her mind to, she’s going to work until she achieves it,” Fletcher said. “She’s not going to settle for anything less, and it’s awesome to have her a part of this team. She’s going to do a great job at the next level.”
For Pourciau, it’s all about getting ready for her senior season with the Lady Cats.
“The recruitment process was stressful, but now I just get to relax, keep working, and then we’ll ball out this senior year, hopefully get a ring,” Pourciau said.
