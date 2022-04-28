It’s been four years since Walker’s last trip to the state softball tournament, and Lady Cats coach Hali Westmoreland still remembers the feeling of walking off the field after a 2-1 semifinal loss to St. Amant.
“That’s a feeling you don’t forget,” Westmoreland said.
This time around, the Lady Cady get St. Amant again in the semifinals at noon Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Walker has lost to the Lady Gators twice this season, the last time 1-0 on March 8. Since then, the Lady Cats have won 23 straight games, but laying the groundwork for this version of Walker’s team may have begun in Sulphur four years ago following the loss to St. Amant.
Five of the team’s current starters – Lainee Bailey, Gyvan Hammons, Ryann Schexnayder, Madelyn Bourgoyne and Alayana Daigrepont – were on the field for that game as freshmen.
“I think their age kind of benefitted them for that season because they were just out there playing the game the love, doing what they love, and then they got to the big stage and they were like, ‘Whoa! This is awesome,” Westmoreland said.
While the environment at the state tournament was an eye-opener for her team at the time, Westmoreland said it’s been a motivator of sorts since then.
“Seeing the excitement of the game at that level, I think that also helped tell them, ‘Hey, we’re going to work really, really hard. We’re going to work hard for our team. We’re going to represent the name on our chest, and we want to get back to the big stage,’” Westmoreland said.
There wasn’t an immediate return trip to the tournament for the Lady Cats, or any other team, in 2020 after the season was cancelled that April because of COVID-19, which Westmoreland said was a growing experience for her team.
“I think it just gave the harsh reality of life that at any waking moment something that you love so very much and worked so hard for can be taken away, and that we are more than just softball players and softball coaches,” Westmoreland said. “We’re more than softball fans. We had to sit back, dig a little deeper, but I think that look in the mirror and that reality check of what life really is about also helped feed into their development and their maturity.”
“I think the whole experience just kind of taught them not to take anything for granted, anything that they’re able to do that they’re blessed to wake up and be able to conquer that day,” Westmoreland said. “It just kind of made them take a step back and say, ‘Hey, I am able to do this. This is a gift that I am receiving, that I am able to step on the ground every morning, wake up and say hey, I get to play this game that I love because a lot of people don’t get to. Not only do I get to play the game that I love, I get to represent my community. I get to represent the environment has helped raise who I am, and I get to play with these girls that I grew up with.’ I think that also just provides a sense of family.”
Last season, Walker advanced to the quarterfinals, losing 3-0 to Airline as Raelin Chaffin struck out 18 in a one-hitter. The tears flowed freely after the loss for the Lady Cats.
“It’s a bond that’s irreplaceable,” Westmoreland said of relationship with her players. “It’s more than, ‘Oh, that’s my player.’ The bond goes way deeper than that, and to see their heartbreak, to see all of their hard work pay off. They made it to quarters. That’s something to celebrate, but in that very moment, seeing their heartbreak just crushes you because then you step back and take a look in the mirror. You’re like, ‘What else could I have done to help them be more successful?’ Because to me, they were successful. It was a great year. Airline was just a better team that day, so seeing that heartbreak in them, it makes you sit back and you’re sad for a second, but then you also realize these girls are crying because of how much they love this game and how much it means to them.”
Westmoreland said that love for the game has helped the team establish accountability, which she said has been fostered by the senior class.
“They stayed bought in, and they set the standard for themselves and their teammates, and nothing else is acceptable for them,” Westmoreland said. “They set their goals, and they’re not OK until they achieve them. They’re going to work harder. They’re going to lift more. They’re going to run faster until they achieve those goals that they have set for themselves, and you can’t replace players like that, and we are very, very lucky to have been blessed with so many – past, now and in the future. All of them that are returners, they have left their legacy on the program.”
The Lady Cats also have developed their own personality as a team – one that’s not so serious and more humorous at times than anything.
“I wouldn’t take any credit for that,” Westmoreland said with a laugh. “At the end of the day, I have a slightly different coaching philosophy than I would say most. If I have to raise my voice really loud to get my point across, I’m not doing my job correctly. I can change the tone of my voice, but my mood won’t change. I can be upset with them, but I won’t be so angry that the day is ruined, because I always find a teachable moment. Even if they do something and fail, it’s a teachable moment. If they do something successful, it’s a teachable moment. If we have a bad day collectively as a team, let’s learn from it.”
“Our performance on a softball diamond does not define who you are, whether that be really, really great or really terrible, it doesn’t define you,” Westmoreland continued. “That’s something I try to teach them and preach to them when they start as freshmen. This is something we do. It’s not who we are, because we focus so much time on this game and sometimes you get lost in it and you feel like this is all that I am, and it’s not.”
Also helping the Lady Cats this season is the emergence of Kara Jones, who was also freshman on the team four years ago.
“She’s got the confidence now,” Westmoreland said of Jones. “She’s always had the skill, but she lacked the confidence, and now she knows she can do this, and she enjoys it.”
The senior class is also helping the team’s underclassmen get prepared for the environment at the state tournament.
“It’s more of the ‘wait until you see how exciting this is’ or, ‘wait until you see the amount of people that are there,’” Westmoreland said. “It’s not really a nervous (thing).”
Westmoreland said not much will change for the Lady Cats heading into the state tournament.
“We have to show up, play our game, play loose, play excited and just enjoy the experience,” she said.
“I’m just excited – excited to see these girls perform, excited to have this experience with them and just show up and do our thing,” Westmoreland said.
