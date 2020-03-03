Doyle used an eight-run first inning and Chloe Welda threw a two-hitter, to spark a 14-1 victory over Hammond on the road Monday.
The Lady Tigers put together four singles, three walks and took advantage of three errors in the first inning for an 8-0 lead.
Kylee Savant's three-run home run in the second pushed the lead to 11-0.
Hammond picked up its lone run in the fourth, and Doyle picked up three runs in the fifth, including a run-scoring single from Chloe Welda.
Welda went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while striking out seven and giving up one run in five innings to get the win.
Savant was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs.
