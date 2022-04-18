The way Maurepas softball coach Gabby Felps sees it, her team can’t lose heading into the first round of the Class B playoffs.
But it doesn’t have anything to do with the scoreboard at the end of the day.
No. 20 Maurepas heads into Monday’s 4:30 p.m. game at No. 13 Fairview with a roster featuring no seniors and one junior, with the majority of the team made up of players in 10th through seventh grades.
“The big thing to preach to them is you don’t need to set pressure for yourself,” Felps said. “Ya’ll are young. We have everything to gain, and nothing really to lose. You live and you learn. I’m excited.”
The Maurepas game is one of four first-round playoff games Monday featuring parish teams.
In Class 5A, No. 3 Walker hosts No. 30 Southwood at 5 p.m., while No. 7 Live Oak hosts No. 26 Fontainebleau at 5:30 p.m.
The Class 3A schedule has No. 9 Albany hosting No. 24 Church Point at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, the parish’s Class 2A teams play with No. 4 Doyle hosting No. 29 Lakeside at 4:30 p.m.; No. 8 French Settlement hosting No. 25 North Caddo at 5 p.m. and No. 12 Springfield hosting No. 21 Avoyelles at 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Holden has a bye in Class B.
The Lady Wolves defeated Port Allen 14-1 to end the regular season and are 6-19 on the season.
“I know our record doesn’t really reflect it, but we’ve done a lot of good things,” Felps said. “We’ve grown a lot throughout the season, and I’ve explained to them the way the playoffs work, it doesn’t matter what your record is. It’s 0-0 now, and it’s going to come down to who’s going to compete until the last day of the season.”
Fairview comes in at 9-8, but Felps said she’s more focused on her team than the opponent.
“I’m really more worried about us, and that’s really what I preached to them all season,” Felps said. “I’m not really worried about who we play. Just go out there and worry about what can you do to do the little things right, and what can you do to compete at your best? With this sport, it’s an any given day sport.”
It's also an opportunity for Felps’ young team to gain valuable playoff experience in a road game.
“This is the best time of the year,” she said. “It’s exciting. I’m so proud of them. They’ve been working hard all season, and they’ve been soaking everything up like sponges at practice, because they know they’re young. They know they need the work. It’s been all them. They’ve worked very hard, so I’m very happy and very proud of them. Considering how young we are, I’m proud.”
