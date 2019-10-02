Louisiana Nationals to host baseball clinic
The Louisiana Nationals MLB Clinic will be held Oct. 5-6 at the Doyle High baseball field and will feature Denny Almonte, Mario Valdez and Felix Marte.
A one-day clinic for players 12-and-under will be held Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-noon and will cover basic skills in groups featuring infielders, outfielders and pitchers. Stations will cover basic fielding, pitching mechanics and drills, basic outfielder moves and drills and cage work.
Instructors will also hold a 5-10-minute talk at each station on the importance of repetition, work ethic, long toss, tee work and lifting weights, among other things.
The cost for this session is $60 for non-Nationals players and $50 for Nationals players. There is a limit of 75 players per session.
A two-day clinic will be held Oct. 5-6 for players ages 13 and up, from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 5 covering advanced skills for pitchers, infielders and outfielders. Instructors will give a 5-10-minute talk at each starting on the importance of repetition, work ethic, long toss, tee work and lifting weights, among other things. After the first hour, the clinic will be run like a showcase camp.
The clinic will continue at noon Oct. 6 with an intersquad scrimmage with instructions coaching and critiquing players during the game.
The cost of the clinic for players ages 13 and up is $75 for non-Nationals players and $65 for Nationals players. There will be a limit of 30 players per session.
Doyle basketball teams to play at Smoothie King Center
The Doyle basketball teams will play a pair of games against Plainview at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 25, with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Dallas Mavericks later in the evening.
Doyle’s girls will play at 12:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at 1:30 p.m. The Pelicans and Mavericks square off at 7 p.m.
The cost for all three games is $35. Checks should be made payable to Doyle High and payments should be turned in at the Doyle High School office.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 9.
