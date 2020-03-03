BATON ROUGE – The Denham Springs boys powerlifting team successful defended their regional championship with 10 lifters placing third or better in compiling 64 points during the meet which was held at Woodlawn High School.
Seven lifted won regional titles with two – Jace Zachary and Hunter Roberts – earning Outstanding Lifter honors in their respective weight classes.
Zachary was the 148-pound champion and Roberts the 242-pound champion.
Denham Springs also picked up wins from Lucas Roberts (114), Lance Kerry (198), Casen Cox (220), Leo Montanez (275) and Alex Harris (super heavyweight).
The Yellow Jackets also received second-place finishes from: Zayden Payne (123), Logan Whittington (220), while Brandon Cook (181) was third.
Live Oaks Colin Dickerson was second in the 181-pound weight division.
Kelsea Rebstock captured the lone individual title for Denham Springs, winning the 220-pound weight class. Marissa Alexander was second (148) and Paige Landry was third (105).
The Division I state meet will be held March 19-21 at UL-Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
O’Donoghue soars to second place at SEC Indoors
Former Denham Springs High standout Abby O’Donoghue of LSU came up just short in her bid to repeat as champion in the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships over the weekend at Texas A&M.
O’Donoghue, who won the 1999 event with a 5-11 ½ clearance, cleared the 6-2 barrier in her third straight meet this indoor season but it was enough to overtake Kentucky’s Ellen Ekholm (6-3) in this year’s battle for the SEC indoor title.
Nominations being accepted for DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame
DSHS Hall Of Fame Nominations being accepted through the month
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 10th class of inductees until March 31.
Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2020 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For more information, contact Jim Spring at (225) 588-0366 or jimspring53@hotmail.com.
