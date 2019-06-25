Denham Springs High’s Cade Doughty was selected to the Collegiate Baseball High School All-America team and the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region 6 team.
Doughty, a recent 39th round selection by the Detroit Tigers, has gotten off to a terrific start in the Wood Bat Cal Ripken League through 16 games. He’s batted .393 with four doubles, three homers, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases with the Gaithersburg (Md.) Giants.
Parish players make LBCA All-Region teams
A number of Livingston Parish players were recognized as part of the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region teams.
In Region 8, Cade Doughty (DSHS) earned Hitter of the Year, while pitcher Sal Palermo and Brant Smith of Live Oak made the team.
Region 10 team members include: P Andrew Yuratich (Doyle), INF Mason Davis (Doyle), INF Hunter Bordelon (Holden), UT Jonas LeBourgeois (FSHS) and UT Hunter Dupuy (Maurepas).
Walker High School hosting football camps
Walker High School will conduct a pair of football camps July 15-18 at Wildcat Stadium.
First-year coach Chad Mahaffey and his staff will hold an elementary camp for anyone entering grades 1-5 and a middle school camp for grades 6-8.
The camp begins at 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.
Charge of the camp is $80 if received by July 11 and $95 thereafter. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For the elementary camp, the basic fundamentals of offense and defense will be taught to improve each camper’s skills by Walker High’s coaching staff and players. The camp will also be flag football games and an obstacle course.
The middle school camp will provide the opportunity for campers to learn the basic knowledge of Walker High’s spread offense along with some basic drills and techniques to help them become better defensive players.
Campers will also take part in a 7-on-7 passing competition against each other.
For more information contact Nick Glueck (225-955-2207) or email walkersummercamps@gmail.com.
Tassin begins season in Gulf Coast League
Former Walker High and Southeastern Louisiana pitcher Bryce Tassin said he’ll begin the season in the Gulf Coast League in Lakeland, Fla., playing for the GCL Tigers East team.
Tassin was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 31st round earlier this month.
Denham Springs hosting first stop on SLU’s Coaches Caravan
Don’s Seafood will be the site of the first stop July 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Southeastern Louisiana Coaches Caravan sponsored by the Lion Athletic Association.
The event is $10 for S Club Members and SLU students will be admitted free of charge. Food and drinks will be available.
Second-year SLU football coach Frank Scelfo will be joined by track coach Corey Mistretta, volleyball coach Jeremy White, interim men’s basketball coach David Kiefer and golf coach Jake Narro who will all preview their upcoming seasons.
Denham Springs High duo part of BRSC quarterfinalist
A pair of Denham Springs High’s rising sophomores, Axel Agurcia and Brennan Amato, were part of the Baton Rouge Soccer Association’s U16 Black team that broke bracket before being eliminated 3-0 by FC Dallas Premier in Monday’s quarterfinal found of the U.S. Youth Soccer Association’s Regional Championships at Baton Rouge's Burbank Soccer Complex.
BRSC went 2-1 in pool play with wins over Mandeville (2-1) and Bentonville, Ark. (4-0) before falling to Oklahoma Energy FC (4-3).
Agurcia scored one goal for BRSC.
SLU's Gaconi named state's Pitcher of Year; Dixon selected to second team
Southeastern Louisiana senior pitcher Corey Gaconi was named the state's Pitcher of the Year Sunday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association which released its 2019 All-Louisiana College Baseball Team.
Gaconi, a native of Metairie, was also named first team All-Louisiana. The right-hander, finished the year with a 7-3 record and a 2.57 earned run average, holding opponents to a .244 batting average and striking out 95 in 108.2 innings of work.
Former Walker High standout sophomore Dane Dixon, who went 13-0 in his final season at LSU Eunice, was a second team selection to the team.
Welcome to the discussion.
