DSHS Hall of Fame banquet tickets still available
Tickets are still on sale through Thursday (Sept. 19) at the school office for the Denham Springs High School Hall of Fame banquet.
The event, which is scheduled Sept. 19 at 6:30 at Forrest Grove Plantation, includes a catered meal and tickets are sold on a first-come-first-serve basis for $50.
For ticket information, contact Laura Wingate (DSHS) at (225) 665- 8851.
DSAA conducting its annual golf classic Sept. 21
The Denham Springs Athletic Association is holding its annual golf classic Sept. 21 at Greystone Golf and Country Club.
Entry fee is $100 per player for the four-player scramble.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start.
Registration is set between 12:30-2 p.m. that will also feature lunch and later dinner and awards from 6-8 p.m.
The golf event is the major fundraiser for DSAA which provides support for all of Denham Springs High’s athletics.
For more information please contact Paul Guitrau at 225-754-2581 and paul.guitrau@mcdermott.com.
Labruzza picks up first career tackles for Vols
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Cheyenne Labruzza, a former standout at Albany High School, recorded the first statistics of his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee.
Labruzza registered three solo tackles in the Volunteers’ 45-0 victory last Saturday over Tennessee-Martin.
Tennessee begins SEC play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Florida.
KC Soccer Challenge is scheduled Sept. 21
The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge for all ages Sept. 21 anytime between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The KC Hall, located sat 803 Cockerham Road in Denham Springs, will host the event which will hand out trophies and certificates to the winners.
Free hot dogs and drinks will be available. For more information visit https://www.kofc.org/soccer.
