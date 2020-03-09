Former Denham Springs High two-sport standout Torez Kinchen is headed to the Division III national junior college basketball tournament with St. Cloud (Mn.) Technical College.
Kinchen, who averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, helped St. Cloud to a 25-3 record and Region 13 championship game where they fell 82-62 to Rochester Community and Technical College.
St. Cloud earned an at-large bid and No. 11 seed into the Division III national junior college tournament and travels to face No. 6 Hostos (N.Y.) Community College on March 11 at 6 p.m.
Kinchen was also one of three team members from St. Cloud to earn first team All-Southern Division honors, while team Andrew Cone was selected Coach of Year.
CHEF Patriots softball team off to 5-0 start, ranked first in state
The CHEF (Christian Home Educators Fellowship) Patriots Softball team, a local high school team comprised of home school students with some from the Livingston Parish area and play their home games at Walker Parks and Recreation, stand atop the Association of Christian Educators (ACEL) state rankings.
The Patriots moved their record following a win March 5 – 5-0 – over the Acadiana Defenders.
CHEF opened the season with a 23-0 win over Bethel Christian behind the complete-game pitching of Denham Springs native Brooke Wilder, a 4-for-4 effort at the plate from Sarah Williams and spotless play from the team’s defense.
Also contributing to the offensive explosion where Haleigh Medlock of Watson, Wilder, Miranda Broussard of Denham Springs, Heidi Medlock of Watson and Makayla Bruno of Port Vincent.
Bruno, Wilder, Williams and both Haleigh and Heidi Medlock, Olivia Hardy, Ruthie Cashen and Chloe Arnold and collected multiple hits.
CHEF was able to turn back Faith Training on March 3 when Haleigh Medlock tripled in a run in the eighth inning for the winning run.
Arnold had four singles in five plate appearances to help the Patriots to catch a lead, while teammates Arnold, Wilder and Williams all drove in runs.
Cashen, who started the game, struck out five batters and Wilder, who came in relief, logged the final eight outs of the game and picked up the win.
The Patriots finished with 14 hits with Arnold, Wilder and Williams all contributing multiple hits led by Arnold’s 4-for-5 effort.
The Patriots scored a key 5-4 victory on March 2 over Acadiana Christian, the defending ACEL state champions, on Cashen’s walk-off single. She also allowed five hits and four runs in a seven-inning stint where she didn’t walk a batter.
CHEF totaled 10 hits game with Cashen, Wilder, and both Medlock sisters all getting multiple hits.
The Patriots have home games against Southwest Louisiana Home School (03/16), Faith Training (03/17), Harvest Time Christian (03/19) and Bethel (03/30). All games start at 6 pm.
Nominations being accepted for DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 10th class of inductees until March 31.
Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2020 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For more information, contact Jim Spring at (225) 588-0366 or jimspring53@hotmail.com.
