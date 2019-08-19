Brooke Morris, a former standout at Live Oak High School, has been promoted a volunteer coaching position at Louisiana Tech where she was a graduate manager for the program a year ago.
“Brooke did a great job this past year as our graduate manager,” La. Tech softball coach Mark Montgomery said in a university release. “She always preformed every task, going above-and-beyond my expectations. It was easy to see that she is going to be a great young coach. With Mike’s (Forsythe) retirement, it was a no brainer to offer that position to Brooke. This will allow her to take an active coaching role with us and really allow her to begin her coaching career.”
Morris enjoyed a solid career at Nicholls State (2014-17), starting in 212 games where she played second base and shortstop. The two-time all-conference honoree (2015, 2017) ranks No. 5 in program history in career hits (192) and career runs scored (115).
“I am super blessed and thankful for coach Montgomery to give me this opportunity,” Morris said in a university release. “Last year as the graduate manager I learned a tremendous amount and I look forward continuing my education within the game surrounded by this amazing coaching staff. I could not have asked for a better experience at Louisiana Tech."
Morris earned bachelor’s degrees in human performance education and interdisciplinary studies from Nicholls State in 2017. She is currently working on her master’s in kinesiology with a concentration in sports administration at Louisiana Tech.
She was an All-State, All-Parish and All-District selection at Live Oak during her career.
Tickets on sale for the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame banquet
Denham Springs High School and Hood Dental Care announce the sale of tickets for the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame banquet at the school office now through September 19.
The popular event includes a catered meal and is scheduled for September 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis for $50 per person.
Advance purchase is required for the event which is expected to be sold out.
For ticket information, contact Laura Wingate (DSHS) at (225) 665-8851.
Denham Springs football returning to air waves this season
Denham Springs High School football radio broadcasts return for the 24th season on Sept. 6 when the Yellow Jackets host Hahnville to open the 2019 season.
Josh Ward will handle the play-by-play duties, while Andy Duckworth provides color commentary.
Jon Fine will contribute updates during the pre-game and halftime and handle the postgame wrap-up.
The broadcasts can be heard 6 p.m. Friday, on Family Radio, 91.9 FM, Baton Rouge and on the Internet at JonFineProductions.com.
