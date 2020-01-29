Live Oak pole vaulter Clayton Simms, the defending indoor and outdoor state champion, won the LSU High School Indoor Qualifier Saturday at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse with a clearance of 16 feet, ¾ inches.
Denham Springs powerlifters register four wins at Woodlawn
Denham Springs’ boys picked up three first-place finishes and the girls one in last week’s Woodlawn High Invitational.
Jase Zachary led the way at 146 pounds with a total lift of 1,090 pounds – including a 415-point squat and 425-pound dead lift. Logan Whittington was first at 218 pounds (1,165 total weight highlighted by a 450-pound squat and 440-pound dead lift), while Leo Montanez captured the 272-pound division (1,380 total weight that featured a 525-pound squat and 500-pound dead lift).
Hunter Roberts was second at 227 pounds (1,335 total weight), Matt Wilson third at 274 pounds (1,365 total weight) and Alex Harris fourth at 280 pounds (1,350 total weight).
The Lady Jackets featured a first place from Kelsea Rebstock at 215 pounds (810 total weight with a 350-pound squat and 330-pound dead lift), while Taylor Weatherford was third at 103 pounds (395 total weight).
Lady Cats register soccer victory
Walker High moved closer to a potential Division I state playoff berth with a 2-1 victory Tuesday over Runnels.
In the latest LHSAA’s power ratings, the Lady Cats were unofficially No. 25 or one spot out of the playoffs with one game remaining Thursday against The Dunham School at Chapel in The Oaks Church on Siegen Lane.
Against Runnels, Walker got goals from Jordyn Brooks and Shelby Wallace and goalkeeper Bella Curtin had six saves.
Live Oak wrestlers shine in Ken Cole tournament
Live Oak finished fifth with 149 points in the prestigious Ken Cole Invitational Jan. 25 in Lafayette.
Clayton Hill won the 126-pound division, while Austin Cook (220) was second, Andrew Lusby (113) was third, Rayden Ingram (145) and Nawab Singh (182) were both fourth.
Spring schedules needed
Head coaches of any spring sport should email a copy of your schedule to either William Weathers (william@lpn1898.com) or Rob DeArmond (rob@lpn1898.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.