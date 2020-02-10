BATON ROUGE – Defending indoor and outdoor state pole vault champion Clayton Simms of Live Oak soared to new heights in last Saturday’s Last Chance Indoor Qualifier Meet at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
Simms, a senior, captured the meet with a personal best jump of 16 feet, 6 inches over Beau Domingue of Hammond (15-7).
The LHSAA’s state indoor track meet is scheduled Feb. 22 at the Maddox Fieldhouse.
Eagles soccer falls in double overtime
HOUMA – Live Oak’s boys soccer team saw its season come to an and Saturday, falling to Terrebonne 3-2 in double overtime in the first round of the Division II state playoffs.
The Eagles twice overcame one-goal deficits to force overtime.
Jack Earle tied the game in the 22nd minute for Live Oak on a penalty kick but the Eagles conceded an own goal four minutes later to trail 2-1.
Live Oak tied it at 2-all in the 58th minute when a free kick led to a goal and the match remained that way throughout regulation. There were no goals scored in the first 10-minute overtime session, but Terrebonne found the back of the net in the third minute of the second overtime on a follow-up shot off a free kick.
Nominations being accepted for DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 10th class of inductees until March 31.
Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2020 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office. For more information, contact Jim Spring at (225) 588-0366 or jimspring53@hotmail.com.
Spring schedules needed
Head coaches of any spring sport should email a copy of your 2020 schedule to either William Weathers (william@lpn1898.com) or Rob DeArmond (rob@lpn1898.com).
