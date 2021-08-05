Former Live Oak baseball player Smith named
South Florida League Rookie of the Year
Former Live Oak baseball player Brant Smith, who signed with LSU, was named the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League Rookie of the Year.
Smith, who played for Delray Beach Lightning, hit .283 with 14 RBIs and 12 extra base hits in 37 games.
He was also the starting designated hitter for the North Division All Stars.
DSHS Hall of Fame banquet tickets go on sale August 12
Tickets for the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, sponsored by Hood Dental Care, will be on sale at the school office August 12 through Sept. 6.
The event includes a catered meal and is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs.
Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 per person.
With the Classes of 2020 and 2021 being inducted jointly, a sell-out crowd is anticipated.
Advanced ticket purchase is required.
For ticket information, contact Laura Wingate at (225) 665-8851.
Walker to host 'Meet the Wildcats' event on August 23
Walker High will host a "Meet the Wildcats" event on Monday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
During the first-time event, fans will be introduced to new Walker athletic director Joey Sanchez as well as the coaching staffs and and varsity players for the school's cross country, swimming and football teams.
The Walker cheerleaders, dance team and band will also be attending the event.
Burgess lands spot on American Southwest Conference
All-Academic team
Former Denham Springs High football player Erick Burgess was recently named to the American Southwest Conference All-Academic team.
Burgess, a junior member of the East Texas Baptist football team, had 11 tackles with eight solo stops in the spring season.
Burgess is a Political Science major with a concentration in law and will attend Law School after graduating from ETBU.
In order to be considered for the team, athletes team must have completed both semesters, have a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale at the end of the academic year and must be a letter winner.
