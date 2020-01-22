Livingston Parish produced a pair of players on the LHSAA’s composite (4.0 GPA) All-State academic football team which was recently released.
Denham Springs’ Logan Whittington and Rhett Rosevear of Live Oak both earned such distinction with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Sophie Faircloth and Brinley Williamson of Denham Springs High earned such an honor in volleyball, being selected to that sport’s composite All-State team with 4.0 GPAs.
The follow student-athletes from the parish were selected to their respective All-State academic teams (3.5-3.9 GPA) in the following classifications:
Class 5A
Gabriel Cox | Live Oak | 3.9773; Cole Crenshaw | Live Oak | 3.9773; Alex Harris | Denham Springs | 3.9524; Ben Calmes | Live Oak | 3.9310; Aubrey Womack | Walker | 3.9231; Isaac Atkinson | Walker | 3.8750; Tristian Duhe | Denham Springs | 3.8372; Ethan McMasters | Walker | 3.8256; Timmy Lawson | Walker | 3.7931; Colin Dickerson | Live Oak | 3.7727; Cam Knaps | Live Oak | 3.7500; Luke Lunsford | Denham Springs | 3.7209; Hagan Parra | Denham Springs | 3.7143; Zach Lacour | Walker | 3.6667; Tristan Bueche | Denham Springs | 3.5952; Phillip Earnhart | Denham Springs | 3.5714; Malik Reams | Denham Springs | 3.5625; Brayden Bencaz | Denham Springs | 3.5476; Jacob Johnson | Live Oak | 3.5333; Hayden Horne | Denham Springs | 3.5000.
Class 3A
David Perez | Albany | 3.7954; Avery Bergeron | Albany | 3.7619; Orlando Pineda | Albany | 3.6136
Class 2A
Noah Bonura | Springfield | 3.7209
Volleyball
Division I
Jamie Elenbaas | Live Oak | 3.9318; Mallorie Digirolamo | Denham Springs | 3.6667; Emily Hernandez | Walker | 3.6588; Zoey Buckhalter | Walker | 3.5698; Alexis Shirley | Walker | 3.5116
Division IV
Tabby Lobell | Springfield | 3.9524
Swimming
Division I
Kenneth Acord | Denham Springs | 3.9302
Denham Springs powerlifters pick up three first places in opening meet
Both of the Denham Springs High boys and girls powerlifting teams opened their season last weekend in the Catholic High-Pointe Coupee Invitational.
The Jackets had a pair of individual winners in sophomore Brandon Cook in the 181-pound division with a total lift of 1,020 pounds. Kenny Lance also captured the 198-pound division with 1,185 pounds lifted.
DSHS also had three runners-up with Lucas Roberts at 114 (580 pounds lifted), Chavaughn McGowan at 148 (860) and Trent Crow at 142 (1,060).
Sophomore Page Landry captured the lone first place for the Lady Jackets, winning the 105-pound division with a total weight lifted of 325 pounds. Freshman Leah Hoover was second in the 97-pound division (340).
Live Oak wrestlers shine in La. Classics
The Eagles placed ninth in the 52-team field last weekend in the 47th Annual Louisiana Classics at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Clayton Hill had the highest finish, placing second in the 126-pound weight class, dropping a 14-8 decision to Ethan Castex of Brother Martin.
Rayden Ingram was fourth at 145 pounds, Andrew Lusby sixth at 113, Nawab Singh sixth at 182 and Austin Cook sixth at 195.
Spring schedules needed
Head coaches of any spring sport should email a copy of your schedule to either William Weathers (william@lpn1898.com) or Rob DeArmond (rob@lpn1898.com).
