Livingston Parish boasted a pair of selections on the 2019 All-Louisiana Collegiate Track and Field and Cross Country teams that were released Saturday evening by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Junior Ashley Davis of Southeastern Louisiana, a graduate of Live Oak High School, was the state’s top performer in the shot put with a best effort of 52 feet, 6 ¾ inches at the Southland Conference championships.
Sophomore Abigail O’Donoghue of LSU, a graduate of Denham Springs High School, led all high jumpers with a 5-11 ¼ clearance during the LSU Alumni Gold meet.
The LSWA’s team is a compilation of the top qualifying times/marks posted by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Doughty selected to play in Cal Ripken League All-Star game
Denham Springs High graduate Cade Doughty, an LSU signee, was selected to play in the Cal Ripken League All-Star game July 10.
Doughty is one of eight members of the Gaithersburg Giants chosen, one of three teams from Maryland facing a group of all-stars from the Virginia/D.C. area
In addition, Doughty was also selected to the MaxPreps.com second team All-American Baseball team released Friday. He batted .505 with 6 homers and 25 RBIs.
Benefit golf tournament for Jimmy Purvis scheduled
A golf tournament to benefit PARDS Commission Chairman Jimmy Purvis is scheduled July 21 at The Pines at North Park Golf Course.
The four-man scramble has a $120 per-team entry fee with the field being limited to 18 teams.
There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The event will also feature a raffle, prizes, door prizes and food. There will be also be a $10,000 closest to the hole competition.
Walker High School hosting football camps
Walker High School will conduct a pair of football camps July 15-18 at Wildcat Stadium.
First-year coach Chad Mahaffey and his staff will hold an elementary camp for anyone entering grades 1-5 and a middle school camp for grades 6-8.
The camp begins at 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.
Charge of the camp is $80 if received by July 11 and $95 thereafter. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For the elementary camp, the basic fundamentals of offense and defense will be taught to improve each camper’s skills by Walker High’s coaching staff and players. The camp will also be flag football games and an obstacle course.
The middle school camp will provide the opportunity for campers to learn the basic knowledge of Walker High’s spread offense along with some basic drills and techniques to help them become better defensive players.
Campers will also take part in a 7-on-7 passing competition against each other.
For more information contact Nick Glueck (225-955-2207) or email walkersummercamps@gmail.com.
Denham Springs hosting first stop on SLU’s Coaches Caravan
Don’s Seafood will be the site of the first stop July 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Southeastern Louisiana Coaches Caravan sponsored by the Lion Athletic Association.
The event is $10 for S Club Members and SLU students will be admitted free of charge. Food and drinks will be available.
Second-year SLU football coach Frank Scelfo will be joined by track coach Corey Mistretta, volleyball coach Jeremy White, interim men’s basketball coach David Kiefer and golf coach Jake Narro who will all preview their upcoming seasons.
