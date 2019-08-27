Denham Springs High School and Hood Dental Care announce the sale of tickets for the DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame banquet at the school office now through September 19.
The popular event includes a catered meal and is scheduled for September 19 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis for $50 per person.
Advance purchase is required for the event which is expected to be sold out.
For ticket information, contact Laura Wingate (DSHS) at (225) 665-8851.
Denham Springs football returning to air waves this season
Denham Springs High School football radio broadcasts return for the 24th season on Sept. 6 when the Yellow Jackets host Hahnville to open the 2019 season.
Josh Ward will handle the play-by-play duties, while Andy Duckworth provides color commentary.
Jon Fine will contribute updates during the pre-game and halftime and handle the postgame wrap-up.
The broadcasts can be heard 6 p.m. Friday, on Family Radio, 91.9 FM, Baton Rouge and on the Internet at JonFineProductions.com.
Labruzza listed as co-No. 2 safety for Vols
Former Albany High School standout Cheyenne Labruzza is listed as the co-No. 2 safety for this week's season opener for the University of Tennessee.
Labruzza, a redshirt sophomore, played in four games a year ago for the Volunteers, who face Georgia State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
