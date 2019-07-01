Walker High School will conduct a pair of football camps July 15-18 at Wildcat Stadium.
First-year coach Chad Mahaffey and his staff will hold an elementary camp for anyone entering grades 1-5 and a middle school camp for grades 6-8.
The camp begins at 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.
Charge of the camp is $80 if received by July 11 and $95 thereafter. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For the elementary camp, the basic fundamentals of offense and defense will be taught to improve each camper’s skills by Walker High’s coaching staff and players. The camp will also be flag football games and an obstacle course.
The middle school camp will provide the opportunity for campers to learn the basic knowledge of Walker High’s spread offense along with some basic drills and techniques to help them become better defensive players.
Campers will also take part in a 7-on-7 passing competition against each other.
For more information contact Nick Glueck (225-955-2207) or email walkersummercamps@gmail.com.
Guitreau signs junior college scholarship
Chase Guitreau, who was a starting pitcher and catcher for Maurepas as a senior, recently signed with Southwest (Miss.) Community College.
Guitreau was a first-team All-District 7-B selection and All-Parish choice with a 4-5 record and more than 100 strikeouts to his credit. He was also an honorable mention Class B All-State member.
Maurepas advanced to the Class B state quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champion Pitkin.
Denham Springs hosting first stop on SLU’s Coaches Caravan
Don’s Seafood will be the site of the first stop July 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Southeastern Louisiana Coaches Caravan sponsored by the Lion Athletic Association.
The event is $10 for S Club Members and SLU students will be admitted free of charge. Food and drinks will be available.
Second-year SLU football coach Frank Scelfo will be joined by track coach Corey Mistretta, volleyball coach Jeremy White, interim men’s basketball coach David Kiefer and golf coach Jake Narro who will all preview their upcoming seasons.
