BATON ROUGE – Senior Joey Lombardo placed in the 200 freestyle and contributed to two relay teams with Walker wrapping up the regular season in the Capital City Swim League on Saturday, Oct.19.
Lombardo took 11th place in the 200 free (238.62).
He was joined by Dreux Palmer, David Kingsbury and Christian Brumfield in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. The 400 free relay took eighth (5:41.25) and the 200 free relay took 16th (2:30.92).
Aubree Melancon had the highest individual finish with ninth place in the 100 backstroke (1:21.87).
The boys team was 10th with 43 points, while the girls team was 12th with 9.
The annual City Championships are next for the Wildcats on Nov. 2-3.
Two wins from Southside’s May highlight middle school meet
BATON ROUGE – Livingston Parish swimmers from five schools took four first-place finishes at their Capital City Middle School Swim League Meet.
Southside Junior High eighth-grader Laird May as a double winner in the 50 butterfly and 50 free.
Juban Park seventh-grader Mason Doucet also won the 50 backstroke and was third in the 50 fly.
French Settlement seventh-grader Ava Ostrndorf won the 50 breaststroke and was 10th in the 50 free.
Other top 16 finishers were:
Southside: Berkley May second in 50 fly and third in 50 back; Eli Bonnette, seventh in 50 free and eighth in 50 fly; and Drew Partin, seventh in 50 back and 11th in 50 free.
Also, Kailey Bonnette, seventh in 50 fly; Landon Hebert, 10th in 50 breast; Ethan Brant, 10th in 50 back; Clair McGovern, 11th in 50 back;
Ashlyn Bonnette, 15th in 50 back; Hailey Vasquez, 16th in 50 back; and Bryce Nobel, 16th in 50 back.
Juban Parc: Angelina Holwager, fifth in 50 free and eighth in 50 back;
Chelsea Bellony-Hoa Sim, third in 50 breast and 14th in 50 free; and Kyle Cotter, fourth in 50 back and ninth in 50 free.
Also, Emory Neyland, eighth in 50 fly; Brody Rabalais, eighth in 50 back; Celia Cecchini, 13th in 50 breast; Andi Smith, 14th in 50 back; and Jaleigh Deal, 16th in 50 breast.
French Settlement: Lia Ostrndorf, fourth in 50 fly and seventh in 50 free.
Seventh Ward: Lauren Doucet, sixth in 50 breast, and Sage Booth, 11th in 50 breast.
Lewis Vincent: Blaise Bergeron, 12th in 50 back.
Former Live Oak standout inducted into Co-Lin Hall of Fame
Rebecca Bailey, a graduate and former standout softball player at Live Oak, was inducted over the weekend into the Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Athletics Hall of Fame.
Bailey was one of four former athletes formally inducted last Saturday.
Bailey starred for Co-Lin during the 2008 season, helping the softball program a runner-up finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
She was named first team All-American and All-Region 23 after winning 21 games with three saves, 1.34 ERA with 162 strikeouts.
Doyle basketball teams to play at Smoothie King Center
The Doyle basketball teams will play a pair of games against Plainview at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 25, with the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Dallas Mavericks later in the evening.
Doyle’s girls will play at 12:30 p.m., with the boys to follow at 1:30 p.m. The Pelicans and Mavericks square off at 7 p.m.
The cost for all three games is $35. Checks should be made payable to Doyle High and payments should be turned in at the Doyle High School office.
