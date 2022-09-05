DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame banquet tickets on sale
Tickets to the 2022 Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be sold until the end of the school day, Sept. 20, at the DSHS office.
Tickets to the 2022 Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet will be sold until the end of the school day, Sept. 20, at the DSHS office.
The induction ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation.
The class includes William Doiron, Brian Fontenot, David Fontenot, Natalie Landry and Marla Dee Rancher-Langlois.
Each ticket is $50.
Live Oak Basketball Association registration under way
Registration for the upcoming Live Oak Basketball Association season has begun.
The league is open to boys and girls ages 4-14 as of Sept. 1.
The fee is $100 per child until Sept. 23 and $120 per child from Sept. 23 through Oct. 15.
A pre-draft combine will be held with date and time to be determined. There will be a tournament at the end of the season.
A registration link is available at ispotupbasketball.com
For more information, call Tiras Magee at (225) 937-7274.
