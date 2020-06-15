Parish baseball/softball players named to All-Star teams

Their seasons were cut short, but that didn’t prevent a group of baseball and softball players from being named to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star teams.

In softball, Holden’s Ashley Fogg and Olivia Lackie made the East All-Star team, which was also presented by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association.

Denham Springs’ Hayden Stills and Noah Juan, along with Live Oak’s Rhett Rosevear, were named to the LHSCA and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association East All-Star team.

FC Galaxy merges with Sting Soccer, tryouts set

The FC Galaxy soccer club, based in Baton Rouge, recently merged with the Sting Soccer Organization, which is based in Texas.

The new organization, which will be called Sting Louisiana, will be based at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.

Tryouts will be held on the following dates:

GIRLS

U16, U17, U18, U19(05,04,03,02)

Saturday, June 27, 2-3pm

Sunday, June 28, 2-3pm

Monday, June 29, 5:30-6:30pm

U13, U14, U15(08,07,06)

Friday, June 26, 7-8pm

Saturday, June 27, 10:30-11:30am

Sunday, June 28, 7-8pm

U10,U11,U12(11,10,09)

Friday, June 26 - 5:30-6:30pm

Saturday, June 27 - 9-10am

Sunday, June 28 -5:30-6:30pm

OPEN: U10-U12

Tuesday, June 30, 5:30-6:30 pm

OPEN: U16-U19

Wednesday, July 1, 5:30-6:30 pm

BOYS

U13, U14, (08,07)

Friday, June 26, 7-8pm

Saturday, June 27, 10:30-11:30 am

Sunday, June 28, 7-8pm

U10,U11,U12(11,10,09)

Friday, June 26, 5:30-6:30pm

Saturday, June 27, 9-10am

Sunday, June 28, 5:30-6:30pm

OPEN U10-U12

Monday, June 29, 7-8pm

OPEN: U13-U14

Tuesday, June 30, 7-8pm

Location: Sidney Hutchison Park, 13750 Ball Park Rd, Walker, LA 70785

