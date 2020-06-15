Parish baseball/softball players named to All-Star teams
Their seasons were cut short, but that didn’t prevent a group of baseball and softball players from being named to the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star teams.
In softball, Holden’s Ashley Fogg and Olivia Lackie made the East All-Star team, which was also presented by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association.
Denham Springs’ Hayden Stills and Noah Juan, along with Live Oak’s Rhett Rosevear, were named to the LHSCA and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association East All-Star team.
FC Galaxy merges with Sting Soccer, tryouts set
The FC Galaxy soccer club, based in Baton Rouge, recently merged with the Sting Soccer Organization, which is based in Texas.
The new organization, which will be called Sting Louisiana, will be based at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
Tryouts will be held on the following dates:
GIRLS
U16, U17, U18, U19(05,04,03,02)
Saturday, June 27, 2-3pm
Sunday, June 28, 2-3pm
Monday, June 29, 5:30-6:30pm
U13, U14, U15(08,07,06)
Friday, June 26, 7-8pm
Saturday, June 27, 10:30-11:30am
Sunday, June 28, 7-8pm
U10,U11,U12(11,10,09)
Friday, June 26 - 5:30-6:30pm
Saturday, June 27 - 9-10am
Sunday, June 28 -5:30-6:30pm
OPEN: U10-U12
Tuesday, June 30, 5:30-6:30 pm
OPEN: U16-U19
Wednesday, July 1, 5:30-6:30 pm
BOYS
U13, U14, (08,07)
Friday, June 26, 7-8pm
Saturday, June 27, 10:30-11:30 am
Sunday, June 28, 7-8pm
U10,U11,U12(11,10,09)
Friday, June 26, 5:30-6:30pm
Saturday, June 27, 9-10am
Sunday, June 28, 5:30-6:30pm
OPEN U10-U12
Monday, June 29, 7-8pm
OPEN: U13-U14
Tuesday, June 30, 7-8pm
Location: Sidney Hutchison Park, 13750 Ball Park Rd, Walker, LA 70785
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.