Live Oak's Simms finishes third in pole vault at national championships
Live Oak's Clayton Simms finished third in the pole vault at the adidas Indoor National Championships on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va.
Simms, who won the Division I indoor pole vault state title for the third straight time last week, had a mark of 16 feet, 8.75 inches.
Conner McClure of Green, Ohio, was first (16-10.75), while Jimmy Rhoads of Baltimore, Ohio, was second (16-8.75).
Hammond's Beau Domingue was fifth (16-4.75).
Lackie picks up honor from Sun Belt Conference
After picking up a pair of wins in relief for the University of South Alabama softball team at the Jaguar Classic presented by Marriott Mobile, Jaguar pitcher and former Holden standdout Olivia Lackie was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week last week.
The honor is the first of Lackie's career and marks the 24th time the program has had a player selected as the SBC's pitcher of the week.
Lackie – who was named to the all-tournament team for her performance – recorded four solid outings out of the bullpen for South Alabama over the weekend. In her 12.2 innings of relief, the freshman righty struck out 24, while allowing just two runs and issuing three walks.
Through Feb. 28, Lackie has 58 strikeouts to lead the team with a 5-2 record and a 2.44 ERA.
DSHS Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are accepting nominations for the 11th class of inductees through March 31.
Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2021 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
For more information, contact Kathy deGeneres at
kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.
Walker High Athletic Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The Walker High Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its Class of 2021.
Candidates may be nominated as athletes, coaches, administrators or contributors/supporters but cannot be nominated by current members of the Walker Hall of Fame Committee.
Those nominating may submit photographs and other materials to aid in the selection process.
The deadline to submit a nomination is March 31.
All nomination forms and materials must be mailed by certified mail or in a sealed envelope to: Walker High School, 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker, LA 70785, Attn: Principal/HOF
To obtain a nomination packet, go to: https://ed19c5db-fce8-4b07-8d25-56837dc1e387.filesusr.com/ugd/7dbbee_6b678033ebd34cadb464dc969db1023a.pdf
