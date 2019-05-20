PARDS soccer club holding evaluations
The PARDS soccer club will hold its evaluations for girls/boys between the birth years of 2002-2006 at Denham Springs High School's Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Evaluations for girls will be May 28-29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., followed by the boys May 30-31 at the same times.
Makeups are scheduled for June 6 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Check-in and registrations are set for one hour before the start of evaluations. Please bring cleats, soccer ball and shin guards.
Walker High Basketball Camp
Boys and girls entering the first through the eighth grades are welcomed to take part in the Walker High School Basketball Camp the school’s new gymnasium May 28-31 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Fee for the camp is $80 before May 20 and $95 at the door May 28. There’s a $50 charge for each child in the same household.
The fee includes a T-shirt and individual and group instruction.
The camp will focus on both individual and group instruction, basics skills of the game such as passing, defense, ball handling and shooting.
Walker High boys head coach Anthony Schiro, along with assistants Tommy Goodson and Connor Locke, Walker’s girls coaches Korey Arnold, Shannon Lowe and Meoka Young, plus current former Wildcats and Lady Cats players, will be on hand.
For information contact coach Schiro at Anthony.schiro@lpsb.org
Doyle hosting girls basketball, softball camps
The Doyle girls basketball and softball programs will host clinics June 3-June 7 from 9 a.m.-noon each day.
The camp is open to girls in kindergarten through sixth grade, and campers can choose to participate in clinic for one sport or both. The cost is $60 for one sport or $100 for both.
Basketball sessions will be held June 3-4 from 9 a.m. to noon, while softball sessions will be held June 5-6 from 9 a.m.-noon. June 7 will be a fun day featuring scrimmages, a water slide and games.
Campers must bring their own equipment to the camp. Each camper will be provided with one snack and one drink per day during the clinic. Additional snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
All participants will also receive a free T-shirt. The final day to register to receive the T-shirt is Monday, May 27.
Email coach Amanda Decell at amandadecell@yahoo.com to register for one sport or both. Please include the camper’s name, age and T-shirt size.
Late registration will be accepted through June 3. Money will be collected on the first day of camp.
North Corbin Junior High holding basketball camp
North Corbin Junior High will hold its Bears Basketball Camp for girls and boys going into first through eighth grades June 3-6 at the North Corbin Junior High gym.
Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
The cost is $70 for pre-registration and $35 for each additional camper of $85 at the door. To pre-register, send a check made payable to Rudy Smith to 32725 North Corbin Road, Walker, LA 70785. Include the camper’s name, parent name, phone number, emergency contact, grade (next school year) and T-shirt size.
For more information, call or text 225-921-1387 or email rudy.smith@lpsb.org
Albany hosting ‘Light It Up’ Basketball Camp on June 10-13
The camp is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m.-noon each day and cost $65.
The camp will be directed by Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse with help from current Lady Hornet players. Early registration is strongly recommended as the camp will be limited to the first 100 campers. Those who choose to register the day of the camp may be turned away if the camp is full.
Camp activities will include shooting, passing and ballhandling skills, small group instruction, Hot Shot and free-throw competitions, one-on-one and two-on-two games, Blue and White competition and general basketball knowledge and skills.
A snack, included in the camp cost, will be provided.
Parents are invited to watch their campers show off their skills and receive awards on June 13 at 11:30 a.m. Campers must still arrive at 9 a.m. for camp that day.
A $25 deposit, along with the camper’s name, age, gender, address, grade (for 2019-2020 school year, T-shirt size and phone number, may be mailed to: P.O. Box 2071, Albany, LA, 70711. Make checks payable to Stacy Darouse. The remaining balance will be due on the morning of June 10.
An acceptance letter will be mailed to each camper. After May 31, campers will receive a confirmation call.
For more information, call 985-974-6800.
Walker girls soccer hosting two camps
First-year Walker girls soccer coach Brenna Perez will hold an evening and night days during June 17-20 at Walker High School football stadium which is presented by FC Galaxy and the Lady Cats soccer program.
The morning session, which will cost $215, will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for players ages 7-13 and will feature a T-shirt, gift bag, lunch and prizes.
The afternoon session, which is $205, will last from 6-9 p.m. for players 7-17 and will feature a T-shirt, gift bag, sno-ball and prizes.
For more information contact Breanna Perez at 225-936-1561 or go to FCgalaxy.org
Denham Springs Yellow Jacket Basketball Fundamental Camp
Denham Springs High School’s Grady Hornsby Gymnasium will be the site June 10-13 for the DSHS Yellow Jacket Basketball Fundamental Camp.
The camp, which features DSHS’ coaches as instructors, is open to boys entering the 1-8th grades next school year and has a $80 charge per camper and $40 per each child in the same household.
Campers, who will receive a camp T-shirt, will be introduced to the fundamentals of offensive and defensive basketball. Campers can bring their own snacks and drinks.
All checks can be made to Kevin Caballero.
For more information contact coach Kevin Caballero (318-366-4700) or Kevincab@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.