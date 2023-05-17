DSHS-East Ascension Spring Football
Walker Martin | DSTV

All things considered, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard came away from Saturday’s spring scrimmage against East Ascension with a good feeling about where the team stands heading into summer workouts.

Neither team scored during the portion of the scrimmage with a set number of plays, and the Spartans outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-7 as the teams competed in two live 12-minute halves.

