Live Oak-Brusly Football Scrimmage

Live Oak and Brusly tangle in spring football scrimmage action Thursday at Denham Springs High.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It wasn’t perfect, but Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales realizes it’s also spring football, and his team has plenty to work on heading into the summer.

The Eagles and Brusly battled to an 8-8 tie in the 20-minute timed portion of Thursday’s scrimmage to close out spring drills at Denham Springs’ Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the Eagles' spring scrimmage with Brusly.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.