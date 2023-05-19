DENHAM SPRINGS – It wasn’t perfect, but Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales realizes it’s also spring football, and his team has plenty to work on heading into the summer.
The Eagles and Brusly battled to an 8-8 tie in the 20-minute timed portion of Thursday’s scrimmage to close out spring drills at Denham Springs’ Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“I think it told us a lot about ourselves, it told us a lot about what kind of spring we had,” Gonzales said of the scrimmage. “I thought it was good, not great, but I don’t think a spring scrimmage is ever going to really be great. A lot of things we still need to work on. Things that I wanted to see be a little cleaner, we weren’t so clean on. We’ll fix those things – more mechanical things.”
The Eagles got the ball first during the timed session, which closed out the scrimmage, as quarterback Cayden Jones busted a 26-yard run on the first play of the drive.
However, Brusly’s Alvin Watts intercepted Jones after the Eagles drove to the Brusly 11 in 12 plays to end the drive.
Live Oak’s Bentz Borne recovered a fumble on the fourth play of the ensuing drive, giving the Eagles the ball at the Brusly 45, but the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.
Two plays later, Brusly’s Cordell Oxley busted a 60-yard touchdown run, and Cody Loupe added the two-point conversion, putting the Panthers up 8-0 with 3:58 left.
“I thought the physicality up front on the offensive side was pretty good,” Gonzales said. “I don’t think it was as good on the defensive side. I’d like to see a little bit more physical play up front there. When you play against a team like Brusly, they run that physical offense. We probably won’t see that offense all year. We don’t see the veer very often, but it’s good for us because it forces us into playing some physical football.”
“I thought they were in right spot a lot,” Gonzales said of the Eagles’ defensive effort. “I think they need to tackle. I think the speed of the game kind of caught up with us. Brusly’s big and physical. Their No. 4 (Loupe) is a college football player. Their little quarterback is quick, and so when you don’t take good angles and you’re not physical at the point of contact, you get beat. Not that we got beat a lot, but there was a big play there and they were able to pick up those chunks. I would rather not see those five-and-six-yard dives, but it is what is. That’s what they do, and they did a good job of it (Thursday).”
The Eagles took over at their own 30, and after an offsides call on the Panthers, lost 10 yards after a low snap, an issue that plagued the Eagles throughout the scrimmage.
“When you look at the way the game flow kind of went, I felt like we played a lot of the game on our end of the field, especially the timed portion,” Gonzales said. “We moved the ball really, really well in spurts and then we’d have a bad snap. And then we’d move the ball really, really well and then we’d throw a pick. A lot of the snaps and just getting down to the red zone several times and not being able to handle the snap or giving the ball away, (those) are just things that we need to learn how to finish plays.”
Jones hit Hayden Ray on a 10-yard pass on second down, and the pair connected on a 4-yard reception on fourth-and-3 at the Live Oak 37.
That led to a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Ray three plays later in which Ray pulled down the reception and out-ran the defense to the end zone.
“He’s a special athlete,” Gonzales said of Ray. “Any time you’re that big and that physical and you can move that well, and he’s got soft hands. He wants the football, and he wants contact after he catches it. He’s exciting to watch. I think you can expect big things from him this season. He’s going to touch a lot of footballs.”
Jones added the two-point conversion on a run over the right side to make the score 8-8 with 33 seconds left.
Brusly drove to midfield before Live Oak’s Billy Edmonston and Jacob Cowart combined to sack Coy Purpera to end the scrimmage.
Live Oak’s first-team offense was unable to score on its first possession, in which each team got 12 plays.
Patrick Gales scored on an 11-yard touchdown run on the 10th play of Brusly’s first offensive possession.
Live Oak’s second-team offense, led by Kingston Johnson at quarterback, turned the ball over on downs on its first possession.
“You’ve got a freshman quarterback (Jones) out there who’s going to make freshman mistakes, and you’ve got an eighth-grade quarterback (Johnson) out there who’s going to make eighth-grade mistakes,” Gonzales said of his quarterbacks. “We’re in that position, but it’s not a position I hate. I’m going to be honest with you, I think they’re both phenomenal players, and I think that with the right amount of experience and the right kind of experience, they’re both going to be really special players, so I’m looking forward to watching that development through 7-on-7 and all that good stuff in the offseason.”
From there, the Eagles’ defense turned up the pressure on Brusly’s ensuing possession, with Landen Roth forcing a fumble which was recovered by the Panthers. Live Oak’s James Crenshaw got a sack before Parker McEachern recovered a fumble to end the Panthers’ possession.
It’s on to summer workouts for the Eagles, and Gonzales said the team laid the foundation for those in the scrimmage.
“I just think that we saw some really good things, and those are the things that we have to live on,” he said. “Fix the mistakes, but all the things that we did really well, I’m excited about. I think our little quarterbacks played pretty well. I love how Brayden Jones runs the football. I obviously love seeing Hayden Ray catch footballs and score touchdowns – good stuff. I thought we threw the ball really well. I kind of went over and said, ‘Hey, let’s run the football a little bit here and see what we’ve got,’ and I thought we ran the ball really well. When we were able to catch snaps, we were pretty good offensively. I think we need to get more physical on defense, but I think we do have some things to build on.”
