Springfield vs Grace King Jamboree 2022-Caden Dykes

Springfield's Caden Dykes hauls in a pass against Grace King.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas couldn’t complain about his team’s performance in its spring scrimmage against Varnado.

The Bulldogs scored four times overall, while Varnado scored once in the pass scale portion of the scrimmage held Thursday at Springfield.

