Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas couldn’t complain about his team’s performance in its spring scrimmage against Varnado.
The Bulldogs scored four times overall, while Varnado scored once in the pass scale portion of the scrimmage held Thursday at Springfield.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with the results,” Serpas said. “I thought our kids did a great job. They, for the most part, knew exactly how to line up and knew what we were doing and just looked very sharp. For only having nine days (of spring practice), we didn’t want to get too extreme with anything, but I liked that what we did put in, all the kids picked up on it really fast. Even the young kids did a great job. I’m very pleased with where we’re at after coming out of this, and it’s going to give us a lot to look forward to next year.”
Springfield got a touchdown on a pass from Luke Husser to Ethan Lipscomb during the play period of the scrimmage, while Husser and Caden Dykes connected on a touchdown pass in the pass scale portion.
“We’re really expecting a whole lot more this year out of those two (Dykes and Husser) after building a pretty good chemistry together last year,” Serpas said. “Caden had a couple of nice catches, and we did have some balls that were thrown Caden’s way that weren’t completed, but overall those two did a great job of being able to make some connections during the night.”
Nick Fletcher had a 70-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs during the final play period.
Tyler McGee broke off another touchdown late in the play period.
“Tyler did a great job with the opportunities that he had,” Serpas said. “He got most of the reps with our two group, but he was able to get a score with that one group, and then we added CJ Pittman into that one group running backs as well, and he had several explosive plays. He just wasn’t able to get into the end zone.”
Serpas said he was pleased with the Bulldogs’ defensive effort.
“Coming in doing a new defensive scheme overall, I thought we did a pretty good job,” he said. “There are some things that we’re obviously needing to work on, and I’m glad that we now have some film to kind of look at that stuff and show the kids what we’re going to need to do a little better in order to be more successful, but I was pleased with everybody’s effort on the defensive side of the ball, especially our middle linebackers, who showed a lot of improvement from last year. Secondary-wise, we were able to defend the ball pretty well and then make some plays whenever we needed to as well.”
Serpas said Maddox Fannaly and Anthony Williams took the majority of the reps at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs.
“They were able to make those plays because our defensive line did a great job of occupying their front five,” Serpas said.
Serpas said the scrimmage has paved the way for summer workouts for the Bulldogs.
“It’s just raising the bar as far as getting the kids to continue to commit to what we’re trying to do and showing up and getting better through seven-on-seven and hitting the weight room and preparing this summer to have a great season in the fall,” Serpas said.
