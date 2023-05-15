SPRINGFIELD – Spring football has had a few layers for Springfield’s football program as it heads into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. scrimmage hosting Varnado.
“It’s just getting back to some fundamental issues, taking care of these younger kids coming in making sure they’re learning and understanding our system,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said of the focal points for his team this spring. “We are changing some things that we’re doing defensively, so that’s pretty much starting from the ground up on that side of the ball. Everywhere else, it’s just trying to plug some kids in positions and move some kids around that we feel is going to make us a more complete, better team next season.”
The defensive change has the Bulldogs moving from an odd to an even front this spring.
“A lot of the principles of what we’re trying to do, especially fundamentals and the way kids play positions, have changed because of the scheme that we’re trying to install, so it’s just trying to get the kids to understand that the way we’ve done things in the past isn’t necessarily going to be the same because of that and making sure they’re understanding the concept of what we’re trying to accomplish as well.” Serpas said.
In making the change, Serpas and his staff are mindful that several players from last season return on defense, including Walton Lee, Tyler Gardner, Konner Keel and Ben Ruffin.
“Those kids got a lot of playing time last year, and we expect them to only grow this year coming up,” Serpas said.
Serpas is expecting Maddox Fannaly, last year’s leading tackler, to take on a bigger role in the new defensive scheme.
“We’re putting an extra guy down on the line, and so hopefully that’s going to allow him to be able to run a little more free and make plays at the linebacker position,” Serpas said, while noting the team is working to move Anthony Williams to inside linebacker.
Tabias McGee and Ethan Lipscomb also return from last season in the secondary, while Corey Pittman, a transfer from Denham Springs, is a wildcard for the Bulldogs at this point.
“We’re kind of moving him around,” Serpas said of Pittman. “I know that he played some corner over at Denham. I just feel that he’s too good of an athlete to just kind of put on one side and not be able to use all his athleticism to be able to use the whole field more in the middle. We’re trying see where he’s going to fit in best moving forward for us as well.”
Offensively, Serpas said multiple players will work at running back with Jatoris Buggage fully cleared after a season-ending knee injury last year.
“It’s a coach’s decision not to play (him),” Serpas said. “No need to take any chances in the spring game.”
Nick Fletcher is back in the fold after taking over as the team’s primary running back after Buggage’s injury last season.
“He took the brunt of the load whenever Jatoris went out last year,” Serpas said of Fletcher. “He’s still a kid that we know can be that power guy and get north and south. We’ll have him. Tyler McGee is a kid we’re hoping matures a lot and physically is able to get out there and prove to us that he’s capable of being able to handle five, six carries a game as well. We’ve got options. It’s just a matter of getting those guys some work and getting them comfortable in their roles. It might be the same role, but that role might have grown.”
“It’s going to give some of the younger people an opportunity to step up and hopefully prove to us that they can help us on Fridays,” Serpas said of the running back situation for the spring game.
Also, quarterback Luke Husser returns preparing for his junior season after coming on as the team’s starter late in his freshman year.
“We’re blessed to have him back,” Serpas said of Husser. “I thought he did a great job and improved a lot from his freshman to sophomore year, but I’m hoping to see another big jump from sophomore to junior year.”
Caden Dykes, Lipscomb and Tabias McGee help form the nucleus of Bulldogs’ receiving corps.
“I think that we’ve got several kids that are capable of being able to make some plays on the edges,” Serpas said. “We’re going to work on our passing game a little bit and just try to perfect a lot more of what we want to accomplish up front.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs are looking to create some depth along the offensive line.
“We’ve probably got about six or seven kids right there that I think are going to be capable of playing,” Serpas said. “We’re hoping to get one or two more that will be ready for Fridays. That was a spot for us coming into the spring where we knew it was going to take a little bit of development. We’ve had some kids step up and do a good job in the roles we’ve asked them to do. Hopefully they continue to grow and work to being another great running team again next year.”
Serpas said the goals for the Bulldogs heading into the scrimmage aren’t complicated.
“It’s just mainly to see the fundamentals of what we’ve been working on and is it hitting home against an opponent?” Serpas said. “Obviously, at practice, you can stop everything and tell somebody where you want them to line up at and try to play it, and in a game, it’s not going to be like that.”
“That’s what we’re kind of focusing on is being kind of more assignment-oriented so that it doesn’t matter where the other team lines up at, we know what it’s going to take for us to be successful play in and play out,” Serpas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.