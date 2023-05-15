AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 Nick Fletcher, Bryce Hoyt, Austin McSpadden

Springfield's Nick Fletcher (24) pushes through the Hornet defenders Bryce Hoyt (9) and Austin McSpadden (36).

SPRINGFIELD – Spring football has had a few layers for Springfield’s football program as it heads into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. scrimmage hosting Varnado.

“It’s just getting back to some fundamental issues, taking care of these younger kids coming in making sure they’re learning and understanding our system,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said of the focal points for his team this spring. “We are changing some things that we’re doing defensively, so that’s pretty much starting from the ground up on that side of the ball. Everywhere else, it’s just trying to plug some kids in positions and move some kids around that we feel is going to make us a more complete, better team next season.”

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses spring drills and hosting Varnado in scrimmage action.

